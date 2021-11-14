 Skip To Content
Queen Elizabeth II Missed Another Public Event After Spraining Her Back

The 95-year-old royal, who herself served during WWII, had planned to attend a ceremony honoring fallen veterans for Remembrance Day.

By Julia Reinstein

Picture of Julia Reinstein Julia Reinstein BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 14, 2021, at 2:05 p.m. ET

Posted on November 14, 2021, at 1:21 p.m. ET

Max Mumby / Getty Images

After weeks of resting at the advice of her doctors, Queen Elizabeth II has sprained her back, Buckingham Palace told the BBC on Sunday.

The injury was announced just hours before what would have been her first public event since being hospitalized last month. The Queen had planned to attend a ceremony for Remembrance Day, a day that commemorates fallen members of the armed services, much like Memorial Day in the US.

The 95-year-old royal, who joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service during WWII, was reportedly "disappointed" to miss it. The Remembrance Day ceremony has consistently been part of her schedule, and a royal biographer told the Associated Press she considers it one of her most important events every year.

In her place, Prince Charles laid a wreath on her behalf at the Cenotaph in London.

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily

On behalf of The Queen, a wreath is laid by The Prince of Wales at the Cenotaph as part of the National Service of Remembrance. #RemembranceSunday #LestWeForget

Twitter: @RoyalFamily

In recent weeks, the Queen's health has been the subject of concern.

Last month, she was reportedly hospitalized for medical tests, and "reluctantly" cancelled a planned trip to Northern Ireland after doctors advised her to rest. She also did not travel to the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Scotland, appearing instead by video message to urge leaders to act now for future generations.

In a press conference on Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he saw the Queen on Wednesday and "wanted to reassure everybody" that she was "very well."

The Queen will next year mark her Platinum Jubilee for an unprecedented 70 years on the British throne.

