Queen Elizabeth II Missed Another Public Event After Spraining Her Back

After weeks of resting at the advice of her doctors, Queen Elizabeth II has sprained her back, Buckingham Palace told the BBC on Sunday.

The injury was announced just hours before what would have been her first public event since being hospitalized last month. The Queen had planned to attend a ceremony for Remembrance Day, a day that commemorates fallen members of the armed services, much like Memorial Day in the US.

The 95-year-old royal, who joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service during WWII, was reportedly "disappointed" to miss it. The Remembrance Day ceremony has consistently been part of her schedule, and a royal biographer told the Associated Press she considers it one of her most important events every year.

In her place, Prince Charles laid a wreath on her behalf at the Cenotaph in London.