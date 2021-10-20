The Queen "Reluctantly" Canceled A Trip After Doctors Insisted The 95-Year-Old Rest

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland.”

Pool / Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II on Oct. 19, 2021, in Windsor, England

Queen Elizabeth II has “reluctantly” taken the advice of medical professionals who have instructed the 95-year-old to rest for the next few days. The British monarch was scheduled to travel to Northern Ireland on Wednesday for a two-day visit and is said to be “disappointed” that the trip will no longer go ahead as planned. Instead, the head of state will be retiring to Windsor Castle, where on Tuesday she welcomed political figures and tech industry leaders, including Bill Gates, for a post-summit reception.

Arthur Edwards / POOL/AFP via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II greets guests including Microsoft founder-turned-philanthropist Bill Gates during a reception to mark the Global Investment Summit on Oct. 19, 2021.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days. “Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow. “The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.” The Queen, whose husband, Prince Philip, died on April 9, recently raised concerns over her health after making a public appearance last week in Wales with a walking stick for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Max Mumby / Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II on Oct. 14, 2021, in Cardiff, Wales