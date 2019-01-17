Prince Philip Is OK After He Was In A Car Crash

Prince Philip, the 97-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was in a car crash Thursday near Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, Buckingham Palace told several news organizations. He was not injured.



Police confirmed that they are investigating the cause of the crash, and have said that any appropriate action will be taken.

"The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon," read a statement from Buckingham Palace to NBC. "The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene."



A spokesperson for the Norfolk Police confirmed that a collision between a Landrover and a Kia had taken place shortly after 3pm.

Two female passengers in the other car suffered minor injuries. The driver, 28 suffered cut knees, and a 45-year-old woman who was also in the car broke her wrist as a result of the accident. Both were treated and then released from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.



A nine-month-old baby boy was also traveling in the Kia, but was not injured.

Prince Philip, who was driving the Landrover, was also uninjured.



A spokesperson for UK prime minister Theresa May said that May had sent Prince Philip a private message wishing him well, following the crash, according to Sky News.

According to the BBC, Prince Philip was pulling out of a driveway when the crash occurred and the car was overturned.

He was "very, very shocked" but conscious, eyewitnesses who assisted him reportedly said.

Police said it is "force policy to breath test drivers" following collisions, and that both drivers tested negative for alcohol.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the royal family.