Someone In Congress Seems To Be Trolling A Twitter Bot That Tracks Wikipedia Editing

Congress appears to be getting something done this year after all!

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Last updated on October 21, 2017, at 9:40 a.m. ET

Posted on October 18, 2017, at 1:37 p.m. ET

Congress is home to some of the most prolific Wikipedia editors our country has to offer. It's kind of their thing.

Brendan Hoffman / Getty Images

We know this thanks to @congressedits, a Twitter bot that tracks every Wikipedia page edited from a congressional IP address.

Choco Taco Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives http://t.co/rhbc5fAqro
congress-edits @congressedits

Choco Taco Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives http://t.co/rhbc5fAqro

The edits — keep in mind, it's unclear if they actually come from the halls of Congress or are the result of something like an IP spoof — are usually pretty mundane, made to representatives' own pages. But occasionally, we get a bizarre one — the Choco Taco page has been edited several times, for example.

This got so bad in 2014 that Wikipedia actually banned the House of Representatives from making any page changes for 10 days, citing "persistent disruptive editing."

While the bot been tweeting for three years, something has been happening these past few weeks. The edits have gotten...particularly interesting.

Chuck E. Cheese's Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/XLNtnAikHl
congress-edits @congressedits

Chuck E. Cheese's Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/XLNtnAikHl

For example, the Carly Rae Jepsen page was edited to call her the "worlds [sic] greatest singer."

Carly Rae Jepsen Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/JKDTT6k7RC
congress-edits @congressedits

Carly Rae Jepsen Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/JKDTT6k7RC

And someone edited a page on Star Wars species to clarify that "Porgs are dope."

List of Star Wars species (P–T) Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/or5Ht6Ehit
congress-edits @congressedits

List of Star Wars species (P–T) Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/or5Ht6Ehit

There used to be occasionally goofy page changes, but now we're getting completely bonkers edits pretty much daily.

The All-American Rejects Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/ryuQqyw13D
congress-edits @congressedits

The All-American Rejects Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/ryuQqyw13D

Fuddruckers Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/IchKGBlHhI
congress-edits @congressedits

Fuddruckers Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/IchKGBlHhI

In fact, it kiiind of seems like someone in the House of Representatives is trolling the bot.

Sonic the Hedgehog (1991 video game) Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/QI038BZD0P
congress-edits @congressedits

Sonic the Hedgehog (1991 video game) Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/QI038BZD0P

But who? Is it one of our representatives? A scorned staffer? A team of prankster interns acting in tandem?

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/Q6zK8MjKCT
congress-edits @congressedits

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/Q6zK8MjKCT

Whoever they are, they seem to have strong feelings about the video game series Metal Gear.

Metal Gear Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/MBOYxc9Vb7
congress-edits @congressedits

Metal Gear Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/MBOYxc9Vb7

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/uchjn19hmn
congress-edits @congressedits

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/uchjn19hmn

Otacon Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/zUJq8LTfPh
congress-edits @congressedits

Otacon Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/zUJq8LTfPh

If you are the mysterious person who loves Carly Rae Jepsen and maybe trolling Twitter bots, get in touch with me at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

UPDATE

Following the publication of this article, the Wikipedia page for BuzzFeed was edited to include the sentence "They'll never find me."

BuzzFeed Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/6ME4PwdSNT
congress-edits @congressedits

BuzzFeed Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/6ME4PwdSNT

👀
Wikipedia

👀

UPDATE

Between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, the House of Representatives IP address was temporarily blocked from editing Wikipedia "due to repeated violation of Wikipedia policies," Samantha Lien, a spokesperson for Wikipedia, told BuzzFeed News.

The block was issued by one of Wikipedia's volunteer administrators and lasted about 31 hours, Lien said. Their editing abilities have since been restored.

"Wikipedia aims to be a neutral, reliable source of free knowledge for all, and vandalism and other violations of Wikipedia policies directly go against this," said Lien.

