Someone In Congress Seems To Be Trolling A Twitter Bot That Tracks Wikipedia Editing
Congress appears to be getting something done this year after all!
Congress is home to some of the most prolific Wikipedia editors our country has to offer. It's kind of their thing.
We know this thanks to @congressedits, a Twitter bot that tracks every Wikipedia page edited from a congressional IP address.
While the bot been tweeting for three years, something has been happening these past few weeks. The edits have gotten...particularly interesting.
For example, the Carly Rae Jepsen page was edited to call her the "worlds [sic] greatest singer."
And someone edited a page on Star Wars species to clarify that "Porgs are dope."
There used to be occasionally goofy page changes, but now we're getting completely bonkers edits pretty much daily.
In fact, it kiiind of seems like someone in the House of Representatives is trolling the bot.
But who? Is it one of our representatives? A scorned staffer? A team of prankster interns acting in tandem?
Whoever they are, they seem to have strong feelings about the video game series Metal Gear.
If you are the mysterious person who loves Carly Rae Jepsen and maybe trolling Twitter bots, get in touch with me at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
UPDATE
Following the publication of this article, the Wikipedia page for BuzzFeed was edited to include the sentence "They'll never find me."
UPDATE
Between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, the House of Representatives IP address was temporarily blocked from editing Wikipedia "due to repeated violation of Wikipedia policies," Samantha Lien, a spokesperson for Wikipedia, told BuzzFeed News.
The block was issued by one of Wikipedia's volunteer administrators and lasted about 31 hours, Lien said. Their editing abilities have since been restored.
"Wikipedia aims to be a neutral, reliable source of free knowledge for all, and vandalism and other violations of Wikipedia policies directly go against this," said Lien.
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.