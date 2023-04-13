An Appeals Court Has Ruled That The Abortion Pill Can Remain On The Market — With Conditions

The abortion pill mifepristone can remain on the market, but with tight restrictions that would severely reduce access to it nationwide, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday night.

As part of the three-judge panel’s ruling, mifepristone could not be sent to patients by mail, and the latest it could be used to end a pregnancy was dropped from 70 days down to 49, or about seven weeks, before many people know they’re pregnant.

The case is now likely to head to the Supreme Court.

The Wednesday decision came less than a week after a conservative federal judge in Texas ruled to suspend the FDA’s approval of the drug, saying regulators had failed to consider "the psychological effects of the drug or an evaluation of the long-term medical consequences of the drug.” US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, based in Amarillo, Texas, made the ruling on Friday but put the suspension on hold for seven days in order to allow the Biden administration a chance to appeal.

On the same day as Kacsmaryk’s original decision, US District Judge Thomas O. Rice, a federal judge in Washington state, issued a competing ruling to prohibit the FDA from pulling the drug off the market. That ruling, however, would only apply to the 18 plaintiff states in the case, which include Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Vermont.

A judge ordering the removal of an FDA-approved drug — especially one that’s been in widespread use for over 20 years — is an unprecedented decision, and it was not immediately clear what the two opposing rulings would mean for nationwide abortion access.

Wednesday’s ruling essentially walked back many changes the FDA had made since 2016 that made it easier for patients to access medical abortion, including allowing abortion medication to be prescribed by providers other than doctors, to be dispensed by mail, and to be used later in pregnancy. The appeals court judges wrote that it would be “difficult” to argue that these changes “were so critical to the public” given that the US was “without them for sixteen years.”

The judges voted 2–1 to tighten these restrictions. The two who voted in favor, Judges Kurt Engelhardt and Andrew Oldham, were appointed by President Donald Trump. The one against, Judge Catharina Haynes, a President George W. Bush appointee, supported temporarily blocking Kacsmaryk’s order until they could hear oral arguments.