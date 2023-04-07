Two Federal Judges Have Issued Conflicting Opinions On The FDA’s Approval Of A Medication Abortion Pill, Setting The Stage For A Supreme Court Battle

A federal judge in Texas on Friday suspended the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortion, potentially making it inaccessible nationwide.

In his ruling , US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk said regulators had failed to consider "the psychological effects of the drug or an evaluation of the longterm medical consequences of the drug,” but put his decision on hold for seven days to give the Biden administration a chance to appeal. Meanwhile, a federal judge in Washington state issued what appeared to be a competing ruling prohibiting the FDA from pulling the drug — which was approved more than two decades ago — off the market. But that ruling only applies to the 12 plaintiff states in that case, including Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Vermont.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the dueling opinions will mean for access to medication abortion nationwide.

Anthony Michael Kreis, a professor at Georgia State University College of Law, told BuzzFeed News that the conflict “almost guarantees that the Supreme Court will have to step in immediately.”

“What will be key to watch is whether the Court will step in to block the Texas injunction against the FDA, or if the Court will attempt to simultaneously resolve both cases on an expedited basis,” he said. “The competing rulings will cause considerable disruption and confusion without near-immediate intervention by the justices.”

Steve Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law and an expert on federal courts, said on Twitter that even though the Washington ruling technically only applies to the plaintiff states "there would be no way for the FDA to comply with both *if* Kacsmaryk’s ruling ever goes into effect."

"This all-but guarantees that Mifepristone gets to #SCOTUS in a hurry," Vladeck tweeted.