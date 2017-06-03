BuzzFeed News

People Are Protesting For A Fully Independent Investigation Of Any Trump Ties To Russia

People turned out in New York, DC, Philly, St. Louis, and more cities.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Last updated on June 3, 2017, at 4:53 p.m. ET

Posted on June 3, 2017, at 12:05 p.m. ET

In New York, D.C., Philly, many cities around the US on Saturday, people gathered at the "March for Truth" to demand an independent investigation of any ties President Trump or his aides have to Russia.

In New York, D.C., Philly, many cities around the US on Saturday, people gathered at the "March for Truth" to demand an independent investigation of any ties President Trump or his aides have to Russia.

The protestors are calling for "a fair and impartial investigation, for the pursuit of truth, and for the restoration of faith in our electoral system and the Office of the Presidency." (US spy agencies agreed Russia worked to help Trump in the 2016 election.)

"The legitimacy of our democracy is more important than the interests of any party, or any President," reads the march's website. Organizers claimed there would be marches in more than 100 US cities.

In May, the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI director Robert Meuller as special counsel to oversee the probe into possible tied between Trump and Russia. "The public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command," Rosenstein said at the time.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images

The protestors are calling for "a fair and impartial investigation, for the pursuit of truth, and for the restoration of faith in our electoral system and the Office of the Presidency." (US spy agencies agreed Russia worked to help Trump in the 2016 election.)

"The legitimacy of our democracy is more important than the interests of any party, or any President," reads the march's website. Organizers claimed there would be marches in more than 100 US cities.

In May, the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI director Robert Meuller as special counsel to oversee the probe into possible tied between Trump and Russia. "The public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command,” Rosenstein said at the time.

New York City drew massive crowds for the march.

#MarchForTruth NYC!!! 70% chance of rain all morning. I don't think so. We've got work to do.
Andrea Chalupa @AndreaChalupa

#MarchForTruth NYC!!! 70% chance of rain all morning. I don't think so. We've got work to do.

#MarchForTruth is underway in NYC 's Foley Square!
#MarchForTruth @MarchForTruth17

#MarchForTruth is underway in NYC 's Foley Square!

As did Washington, D.C.

Crowd getting YUGE at #MarchForTruth in DC! #ImpeachTrumpPence #Trumprussia
Wolffie Wolf @WolffieWolf

Crowd getting YUGE at #MarchForTruth in DC! #ImpeachTrumpPence #Trumprussia

#MarchforTruth DC
#Resist @cjmacesq

#MarchforTruth DC

At the D.C. march, protestors spelled out "investigate Trump" in the middle of the National Mall.

Protestors spell out "investigate Trump" on National Mall https://t.co/caSIyDbK1O
The Hill @thehill

Protestors spell out "investigate Trump" on National Mall https://t.co/caSIyDbK1O

People also protested in Philly.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @michaelcandelori
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kdittmar
And (of course) Pittsburgh.

@POTUS you won't co-opt the name #Pittsburgh for your subversive, historically wrong-headed agenda #MarchForTruth
j william frink @jwilliamfrink

@POTUS you won't co-opt the name #Pittsburgh for your subversive, historically wrong-headed agenda #MarchForTruth

#MarchForTruth Pittsburgh!
Laurie Medfisch @lmedfisch

#MarchForTruth Pittsburgh!

People marched in St. Louis.

St. Louis #MarchforTruth
Matt Gilmer 🌹 @matt_gilmer

St. Louis #MarchforTruth

Los Angeles.

Los Angeles has had enough of trump's corruption, bigotry &amp; lies. Demand the truth! Beautiful. ❤️ #MarchForTruth
Ricky Davila @TheRickyDavila

Los Angeles has had enough of trump's corruption, bigotry &amp; lies. Demand the truth! Beautiful. ❤️ #MarchForTruth

None of us were paid, @realDonaldTrump We just think you suck at your job. #MarchForTruth Los Angeles
David Slack @slack2thefuture

None of us were paid, @realDonaldTrump We just think you suck at your job. #MarchForTruth Los Angeles

Charleston.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Miami.

Heard from .@AndrewGillum &amp; .@JulianCastro + local candidates @ #miami #MarchForTruth .@WomensMarchMia .… https://t.co/zaYFLhcnCq
Indivisible Miami @IndivisibleMIA

Heard from .@AndrewGillum &amp; .@JulianCastro + local candidates @ #miami #MarchForTruth .@WomensMarchMia .… https://t.co/zaYFLhcnCq

Indianapolis.

Indianapolis #MarchForTruth at the Statehouse. Great, optimistic crowd
Clean Energy Jenn @HawthorneMama

Indianapolis #MarchForTruth at the Statehouse. Great, optimistic crowd

Raleigh.

How long will they hide? #MarchForTruth #Raleigh #trumprussia #trumptaxes #emoluments #saveourhealthcare… https://t.co/6aV0K7636q
WomensMarchOnRaleigh @WomensMarchNC

How long will they hide? #MarchForTruth #Raleigh #trumprussia #trumptaxes #emoluments #saveourhealthcare… https://t.co/6aV0K7636q

Detroit.

#MarchForTruth #Detroit citizens demand action. No more coverup, tell the truth! @marchfeed
March4TruthDetroit @March4TruthDet

#MarchForTruth #Detroit citizens demand action. No more coverup, tell the truth! @marchfeed

Seattle.

Over a thousand people marching for truth in Seattle! #MarchForTruth @TruthMarchSEA @AynRandPaulRyan
Cameron Lamp @camcamlamp

Over a thousand people marching for truth in Seattle! #MarchForTruth @TruthMarchSEA @AynRandPaulRyan

Portland.

🎶"All we are saying, is give truth a chance!"🎶 #MarchForTruthPDX
Indivisible OR-1 @indivisibleOR1

🎶"All we are saying, is give truth a chance!"🎶 #MarchForTruthPDX

Richmond.

Great turnout today at #Marchfortruthrva! @IndivisRichmond
Kirsten O'Nell @ohkirsten

Great turnout today at #Marchfortruthrva! @IndivisRichmond

San Francisco.

.@sfpelosi delivers a message from @NancyPelosi at our @IndivisibleSF flash mob in support of #MarchForTruth
Rodrigo @RodrigoToquetao

.@sfpelosi delivers a message from @NancyPelosi at our @IndivisibleSF flash mob in support of #MarchForTruth

Denver.

Singalong time at Denver's Commons Park. #marchfortruth #marchfortruthdenver
Sam Adams @SamAdamsComedy

Singalong time at Denver's Commons Park. #marchfortruth #marchfortruthdenver

Salt Lake City.

We may be small in numbers but strong in will! @MarchForTruth17 #MarchForTruthSLC
Diahann Jensen ☀️ @DiInTheSun

We may be small in numbers but strong in will! @MarchForTruth17 #MarchForTruthSLC

Cincinnati.

Today, we #MarchForTruth in #Cincinnati
Jess E. Jelsma @JessEJelsma

Today, we #MarchForTruth in #Cincinnati

Omaha.

.@IndivisibleTeam @indivisibleomah #MarchForTruth @maddow @MarchForTruth17 Omaha, NE March for Truth 2017… https://t.co/hrIb8HHJw2
OneOfManyIndivisible @antoniajrogers

.@IndivisibleTeam @indivisibleomah #MarchForTruth @maddow @MarchForTruth17 Omaha, NE March for Truth 2017… https://t.co/hrIb8HHJw2

And Chicago, where some protestors came on rollerskates.

The Rollerbladers are here. They are doing a skate tomorrow "first to worst" skating all the President streets end… https://t.co/uHaXDDxd0w
Indivisible Chicago @IndivisibleChi

The Rollerbladers are here. They are doing a skate tomorrow "first to worst" skating all the President streets end… https://t.co/uHaXDDxd0w

Chicago is on the #MarchForTruth
Zen Soul @Zen_Soul

Chicago is on the #MarchForTruth

And the protests even extended to overseas, with people marching in Brussels.

Dance like #Russia isn't watching! #MarchForTruthEU #MarchForTruth
MarchForTruthEU @MarchForTruthEU

Dance like #Russia isn't watching! #MarchForTruthEU #MarchForTruth

And London.

#MarchForTruth #London
Holly O'Reilly @AynRandPaulRyan

#MarchForTruth #London

The awesome signs are gathering at the @MarchForTruth17 in London in Grosvenor Sq 📣🇺🇸
Hadley Freeman @HadleyFreeman

The awesome signs are gathering at the @MarchForTruth17 in London in Grosvenor Sq 📣🇺🇸

And, as expected, people everywhere brought their A+ sign game.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @nancymorganvaughan
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @ben_von_klemperer
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @patrick_irelan
#SpiceyHedge times 2 #MarchForTruth Chicago
ChannelEleanor @asilverrose

#SpiceyHedge times 2 #MarchForTruth Chicago

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @roguephotonyc
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @alexiagkurz
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @ben_von_klemperer
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @vault101_overseer
