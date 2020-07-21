The Men's Rights Activist Suspected Of Killing A Judge's Son Was Found Dead With Another Woman Judge's Photo

The men’s rights activist lawyer suspected of fatally shooting the son of a federal judge on Sunday in New Jersey was found dead in a car alongside a photo of another woman judge and a piece of paper with her name typed on it, leaving authorities to probe other potential targets.

On Monday, the FBI named Roy Den Hollander — a misogynistic lawyer best known for litigating bars’ Ladies’ Nights and college women’s studies programs — as the suspect in the North Brunswick, New Jersey, shooting that killed 20-year-old Daniel Anderl and injured US District Judge Esther Salas’s husband, Mark Anderl.

Den Hollander was later found dead in his car in upstate New York in an apparent suicide.

Den Hollander wrote violently sexist and racist online screeds, including about Salas, the first Latina woman to serve as a federal judge in New Jersey. He appeared to hold a grudge against Salas, whom he came into contact with through a case in which he pushed to end the military’s male-only draft and over which she presided and ruled in favor of his client last year.

Den Hollander had terminal cancer, according to his online writings, and a law enforcement official told the New York Times they were looking into whether he wanted to “take out” his enemies before he died.