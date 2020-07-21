The Men's Rights Activist Suspected Of Killing A Judge's Son Was Found Dead With Another Woman Judge's Photo
Roy Den Hollander was a misogynistic lawyer who ranted online against the judge whose son he is later suspected of killing. Authorities are investigating other possible targets.
The men’s rights activist lawyer suspected of fatally shooting the son of a federal judge on Sunday in New Jersey was found dead in a car alongside a photo of another woman judge and a piece of paper with her name typed on it, leaving authorities to probe other potential targets.
On Monday, the FBI named Roy Den Hollander — a misogynistic lawyer best known for litigating bars’ Ladies’ Nights and college women’s studies programs — as the suspect in the North Brunswick, New Jersey, shooting that killed 20-year-old Daniel Anderl and injured US District Judge Esther Salas’s husband, Mark Anderl.
Den Hollander was later found dead in his car in upstate New York in an apparent suicide.
Den Hollander wrote violently sexist and racist online screeds, including about Salas, the first Latina woman to serve as a federal judge in New Jersey. He appeared to hold a grudge against Salas, whom he came into contact with through a case in which he pushed to end the military’s male-only draft and over which she presided and ruled in favor of his client last year.
Den Hollander had terminal cancer, according to his online writings, and a law enforcement official told the New York Times they were looking into whether he wanted to “take out” his enemies before he died.
New York State Chief Judge Janet M. DiFiore may also have been a target of Den Hollander's.
The FBI contacted her office Monday to inform her that her photo and name had been found in his car, but it was not clear whether he had made plans to harm her, the New York Times first reported.
A spokesperson for DiFiore confirmed to BuzzFeed News they’d been contacted by the FBI, adding that her name was found typed on a piece of paper.
“We were advised by the FBI that the Chief Judge’s name and photo were recovered in the suspect’s personal effects,” spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said.
Den Hollander may also be a suspect behind the July 11 killing of Marc Angelucci, another men’s rights lawyer, in San Bernardino County, California, whom he may have seen as a professional rival. Papers mentioning him were found in the car where Den Hollander killed himself, law enforcement officials told the Daily Beast.
"We are working with the FBI and sharing information about the murder of Marc Angelucci; however, nothing has been determined at this time," said Jodi Miller, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, in an email.
The FBI did not immediately respond to a request from BuzzFeed News on Tuesday.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.