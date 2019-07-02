A Self-Published Book By Mackenzie Lueck's Alleged Murderer Is No Longer Available On Amazon

At least two characters die by being burned alive, according to a plot description for the book.

Kristin Murphy / AP

A self-published book written by the Utah man suspected of killing 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck and burning her body is no longer available on Amazon. Ayoola Ajayi, 31, was arrested at his Salt Lake City home Friday, nearly two weeks after the University of Utah student went missing. Charred remains of her belongings and flesh that matched her DNA profile were found in the ashes of a burn site in his backyard, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said.

Ajayi, who is believed to be the last person to communicate with Lueck before her death, has been charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, and obstruction of justice. It is unclear exactly why the book, Forge Identity, is no longer available. Some people have speculated it was pulled by Amazon, including a local reporter who tweeted that he bought the book last week. Amazon did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Amazon

Although the book — which Ajayi self-published less than a year before the alleged murder — is no longer available on Amazon, it is still listed on Goodreads, which is owned by Amazon. At least two characters die by being burned alive, according to a plot description for the book found on Goodreads.

"Ezekiel was almost 15 when he witnessed a gruesome murder. An angry mob burned his neighbor alive in the street and the man died at his feet," the description reads.

Amazon

"Sadly, it was not the last time he witnessed such horror," it continues. "With his well respected father as guide and mentor, Ezekiel saw this death, then a death much closer to home when a loved one was killed in the same brutal, terrifying way 50 feet from him, and he could do nothing to stop it." People are now flooding the book's Goodreads page with reviews calling for it to be pulled.

"The author's a freaking murderer, so it's a no from me," one Goodreads user wrote. "Goodreads needs to pull this. Amazon already did," another wrote. A spokesperson for Goodreads did not immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News. Lueck was last seen June 17 after traveling from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City. After her flight landed around 2 a.m., she took a Lyft to North Salt Lake City, where she was dropped off at a park. The police chief said she met with someone at 3 a.m., and her cellphone stopped transmitting a signal and location around then. Ajayi was the last person she communicated with. Ajayi denied knowing what Lueck looked like, but photos of her were found in his phone. "He admitted to having text conversations with Mackenzie on June 16 at approximately 6 p.m., but nothing after that time," Brown said, despite cellphone data obtained by detectives that showed otherwise. "[He] denied any personal contact with Mackenzie or meeting her at any time."