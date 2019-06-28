A Missing College Student Was Killed And Her Body Burned In A Man's Backyard, Police Say

Salt Lake City police take a man into custody in connection with missing University of Utah student MacKenzie Lueck in Salt Lake City.

A Utah man was arrested on suspicion of killing 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck and then burning her body in his backyard, authorities said Friday, bringing a tragic end to the nearly two-week long search for the university student.

Ayoola Ajayi, 31, was taken into custody Friday at his Salt Lake City home. In the backyard, investigators found a burn site and what appeared to be remnants of items that belonged to Lueck among the ashes, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said.

Human flesh, which matched Lueck's DNA profile, was also found in the ashes.

Police did not release a motive for the killing, or how Ajayi had first come into contact with Lueck.

Ajayi, who is believed to be the person who last communicated with Lueck, was booked on suspicion of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, and obstruction of justice, Brown said.

"I will not be saying the killer's name again," Brown said after announcing the charges against Ajayi.