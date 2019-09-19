2 Instances Of Justin Trudeau In Blackface Have Emerged Since He Apologized For Partying In Brownface
One photo shows Trudeau in dark makeup and an afro wig.
Less than a day after Justin Trudeau apologized for uncovered photos of himself wearing brownface at a party in 2001, two more examples of the Canadian Prime Minister in blackface have emerged.
Trudeau apologized on Wednesday for the first photo, which showed him dressed as a character from Aladdin in brown makeup and a turban at an "Arabian Nights"–themed gala when he was 29.
"I regret it deeply and I'm deeply sorry that I did that," Trudeau told reporters shortly after Time magazine published the picture. "It was something I didn't think was racist at the time, and now I know it was racist."
When asked on Wednesday whether this was the only instance of him in the offensive makeup, Trudeau acknowledged he did so for a performance of the Jamaican song "Day-O" during a high school talent show.
That night, Canadian journalist Robert Fife tweeted a photo of Trudeau in the "Day-O" costume, which included darkened skin and an afro wig.
Thursday morning, a video of Trudeau in blackface was first published by Canadian news station Global News.
In the video, Trudeau appears in dark face makeup, raising his hands in the air and sticking his tongue out.
A Liberal party spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Trudeau is the man in the video taken in the early 1990s.
Trudeau has previously been criticized for donning costumes that some have accused of bordering on cultural appropriation, such as the traditional Indian garb he and his family wore during an official visit in 2018.
He acknowledged this criticism Wednesday night and admitted the blackface costumes were unacceptable.
"I've always — and you know this — been more enthusiastic about costumes than is sometimes appropriate, but these are the situations that I regret deeply," he said.
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.