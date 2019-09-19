2 Instances Of Justin Trudeau In Blackface Have Emerged Since He Apologized For Partying In Brownface

Less than a day after Justin Trudeau apologized for uncovered photos of himself wearing brownface at a party in 2001, two more examples of the Canadian Prime Minister in blackface have emerged.

Trudeau apologized on Wednesday for the first photo, which showed him dressed as a character from Aladdin in brown makeup and a turban at an "Arabian Nights"–themed gala when he was 29.

"I regret it deeply and I'm deeply sorry that I did that," Trudeau told reporters shortly after Time magazine published the picture. "It was something I didn't think was racist at the time, and now I know it was racist."

