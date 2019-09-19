Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Said He's “Really Sorry” For Dressing In "Brownface" In 2001 Picture

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday apologized for wearing "brownface" during a private school party in 2001, telling reporters he "didn't think it was racist at the time."

"I regret it deeply and I'm deeply sorry that I did that," Trudeau told reporters shortly after Time magazine published the picture. "It was something I didn't think was racist at the time, and now I know it was racist."

Asked if this was the only known time he remembered wearing similar makeup, Trudeau said he remembered doing so for a performance of the song "Day-O" during a high school talent show.

"I'm pissed off at myself, obviously," he said. "I'm disappointed in myself and I'm apologizing to Canadians."

Time reported the picture was taken at an "Arabian Nights"-themed gala at West Point Grey Academy, where then-29-year-old Trudeau was teaching and is seen wearing a turban while posing with three women.

The photo was published in the school's yearbook and, on Wednesday, Trudeau's Liberal Party of Canada confirmed the prime minister was in the photo.

During his press conference while in flight to a campaign stop, Trudeau confirmed he was dressed as a character from Aladdin.