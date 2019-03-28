The Feds Are Reportedly Looking Into Jussie Smollett’s Charges Being Dropped

The sudden decision by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office on Tuesday to drop the case against Smollett has prompted both criticism and conspiracy theories.

Federal officials are reportedly investigating the circumstances around the Jussie Smollett case after criminal charges against the Empire star were suddenly dismissed Tuesday by Illinois prosecutors. The Department of Justice and Chicago FBI declined to comment to BuzzFeed News, but unnamed federal law enforcement officials confirmed their investigation to ABC Chicago and NBC.

On Thursday morning, President Trump tweeted that the FBI and Department of Justice would review the case, which he called “an embarrassment to our Nation!” It was not immediately clear if Trump had been briefed on the investigation himself or if he was merely responding to Fox News, which had reported on the probe a few minutes before the tweet. (The president frequently tweets in response to Fox News programming.) The White House didn’t respond on the record to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!

The actor was charged in January by Chicago authorities who alleged he filed a fake police report claiming he was attacked by two men in a racist and anti-gay ambush. But the sudden decision by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office on Tuesday to drop the case against Smollett has prompted both criticism and conspiracy theories about alleged political interference. A former top aide to Michelle Obama has denied trying to influence the case after she reached out to State’s Attorney Kim Foxx in the early stages of the investigation and before any charges were filed. Foxx subsequently handed the case over to a deputy, but said Wednesday her office worked diligently on the case. “Right now, there’s a lot of emotion,” Foxx told NPR. “And I wholeheartedly believe that in our work we cannot be driven by emotions. We have to be driven by facts.”



Speaking about the reported federal investigation on NBC’s Today, one of Smollett’s attorneys, Tina Glandian, said, “We have nothing to be concerned about because there was nothing on our end to request this.”

“Nothing improper was done,” she added.

