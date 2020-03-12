A Broadway Usher Got The Coronavirus, But The Show — And Discounts — Is Going On

"I don’t want to see Broadway go dark, if we can avoid it," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Broadway still isn't closing its curtains just yet despite an usher who worked two shows testing positive for the coronavirus Tuesday. The unidentified usher, who is now quarantined, most recently worked last week at performances of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? The week before that he worked two performances of Six, a musical about the wives of Henry VIII. The Shubert Organization and the Nederlander Organization, which each own one of the theaters, announced the diagnosis in a statement Wednesday night. "Immediately upon learning of the positive test, both organizations began taking every step necessary to ensure the safety of our audiences, performers, crew, and building staff," representatives said in the joint statement. The theaters have been deep-cleaned, according to the representatives, and both organizations are "closely following all protocols related to containment and prevention," including informing all employees who may have been exposed and urging all high-risk audience members to "monitor their health diligently." But the shows still went on Wednesday night and the theaters have no current plans to close due to the virus — despite experts recommending "social distancing," or avoiding large crowds, to stop the spread of the virus. Ticket holders were, however, permitted to exchange their tickets for ones at a later date. In fact, several shows — including Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? — have been offering $50 discount tickets to keep crowds coming as more and more people avoid large public gatherings. To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, and The Book of Mormon, all of which are produced by Broadway producer Scott Rudin, are also offering the cheap seats. “As long as New York City is open for business, its beating heart remains the Broadway stage," Rudin told Deadline. "This is an unprecedented opportunity for everyone to see a show that they otherwise might not have had easy and affordable access to," Rudin said. "I can’t pretend that great theater is the panacea we’ve been waiting for, but in the meantime I think we could all use a few hours away from the evening news.”



The measures Broadway is taking are insufficient to save people from catching the coronavirus, Vincent Racaniello, a professor of microbiology at Columbia University, told BuzzFeed News.

"There is no question that Broadway shows should be closed," Racaniello said. "Any large gatherings of people, especially here in NYC where we know the virus is circulating, need to stop." The reason for drastic measures, like fully shutting down shows, is not because "the virus is particularly lethal," he added. "The problem is that if 1% of infected people need hospitalization, then we will rapidly overwhelm the health care system here in the city, which has limited capacity," he said. So, if an outbreak occurs at a Broadway theater, which has hundreds of seats, the results could be catastrophic when it comes to having enough resources and health care workers to care for the ill. "This is what happened in Wuhan, Italy, and Iran," Racaniello said. "We are so unprepared for this outbreak mainly because this country's leaders are denying its existence or severity." A few miles north of Broadway, a containment zone has been established in the New York City suburb of New Rochelle — the first such designation in any city in the US. Broadway star Stephanie J. Block, who won a Tony last year for her performance in The Cher Show, was among those urging the theaters to close.

Hard to imagine, yes. Harder to imagine what NYC becomes if we don’t. https://t.co/5lsMEKMoNG

But many people who work in the theaters — including ushers and actors — have few other sources of income. Even with the theaters open, precautions have been set in place at many of them. The Broadway League, the industry's trade association, is discouraging the common practice of actors greeting fans at the stage door for pictures and autographs.

"As an added precaution, we are highly recommending that all stage door activities be eliminated for the time being," it said in a statement. Many shows have announced a suspension of the stage door tradition on social media.

You're all true blue and we love seeing you waving through our window each night. However, in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy, we’re joining our Broadway neighbors and temporarily suspending stage door greetings. Thanks for your understanding.

We have good news and we have other news! The good news is: stripes are gonna be huge this spring. The other news is: beginning tonight, our cast will not be doing the whole “stage door” thing after the performance.

Every Broadway theater now has hand sanitizer dispensers in the lobby, and cleaning and disinfecting has been "significantly increased" in public areas and backstage, it said.

"Anyone who is experiencing cold or flu symptoms, or who is not feeling well, is encouraged to stay home and contact the point of purchase for more information about ticket exchanges and policies," it added. It is unclear whether refunds will be made available, as tickets are usually not refundable unless the event is canceled or rescheduled. On Twitter, many people have been complaining of "radio silence" and refusals of refunds from Ticketmaster and Telecharge. One person on Reddit reported the ticketing sites offered full refunds upon hearing the person was self-quarantining. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Ticketmaster and Telecharge to ask about their refund policies during the coronavirus outbreak.

JUST NOW: @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio tells me a decision on Broadway shows coming in next 48 hours... "Is there a way to reduce the capacity, reduce the number of people? If we cannot strike that balance of course you can go to closure." @NewDay