BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Cat Looks Like A Supervillain That Would Stroke Another Cat While Telling You Its Evil Plan

news

This Cat Looks Like A Supervillain That Would Stroke Another Cat While Telling You Its Evil Plan

I didn't know a cat could look so much more like a brain than a cat.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 5, 2018, at 4:05 p.m. ET

Meet Xherdan.

Sandra Filippi

In case it was not immediately clear, Xherdan is a cat — a sphynx cat, to be precise.

Sandra Filippi

Just your everyday, average kitty!

Sandra Filippi

Oh yeah, except he looks like he has an EVIL PLAN TO TAKE OVER THE WORLD.

Sandra Filippi
ADVERTISEMENT

Xherdan is 5 years old and lives in Switzerland, his owner, Sandra Filippi, told BuzzFeed News.

Sandra Filippi

"When I first saw him, he immediately stole my heart," said Filippi. "His wrinkled pink skin, as fine as a peach; his turquoise eyes, as blue as the ocean... I was in love!"

Sandra Filippi

Xherdan has become quite popular on Instagram, where he is known as the "Naked Cat."

Sandra Filippi

Also, he looks like a brain.

Sandra Filippi
ADVERTISEMENT

Xherdan loves sitting by the window watching birds and cuddling with his owner, Filippi said.

Sandra Filippi

Even though some people think he looks scary at first, Filippi insists he's "very funny and shy" and a total sweetheart.

Sandra Filippi

"[When people see him in pictures], they find him ugly," said Filippi. "But when they see him [in real life], the opinion changes and they find him sweet, cute, and lovely!"

Sandra Filippi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT