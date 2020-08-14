Their Conservative Boss Said “Take Off Your Mask Or You Can Go Home.” Now They’re Getting Sick.

Five employees at a Texas real estate company told us what it’s like working for a right-wing conspiracy theorist boss who lashes out if they try to wear masks.

Staff in Hartman Income REIT’s Houston headquarters say they are now dealing with a suspected coronavirus outbreak in their office. At least three employees have returned a positive COVID-19 test, staff told BuzzFeed News, while many others are experiencing symptoms. (OSHA says coronavirus infections are likely work-related “when several cases develop among workers who work closely together and there is no alternative explanation.”) Many of the Hartman Income REIT workers are single parents, caretakers for elderly relatives, or have comorbidities that put them at serious risk for complications with the virus. Still, they do not wear masks, out of fear of losing their jobs during such a difficult economic time. One staff member, a receptionist, has been dealing with a pretty serious bout with the virus, several employees said. Unrelated to the pandemic, she’d already been struggling with complications from a difficult pneumonia case that had her in and out of the hospital since the end of March. When she was at last well enough to return to the office, it had to be with a mask — her immune system was too weak to risk infection, and knowing Hartman’s feelings about masks, she took a doctor’s note with her. It wasn’t enough to appease her boss. In fact, he wanted to fire her over it, employees said. “For her to return to work, her doctor said she absolutely had to wear a mask,” the third employee said. “The CEO wanted to get rid of her because she sits at the front desk at the corporate office … but because of her medical condition, he couldn’t really fire her, not legally.” Instead, Hartman made an exception and let her continue wearing a mask — but she was moved to a back office where she wouldn’t be as visible.