An Anti-Mask "Agency" Told A Grocery Store Worker She Could Be Sued For Asking People To Wear Masks

In a now-viral TikTok, members of the "Freedom To Breathe Agency," which the Department of Justice has issued a warning about, were seen telling the store employee she could face legal action for asking customers to wear masks.

A TikTok showing a grocery store worker in California being targeted by a woman representing an anti-mask movement has gone viral. Liz Chavez, 31, is a supervisor at a health food store in Orange County, California. As an essential worker, she's been working through the COVID-19 pandemic and, at this point, dealing with customers who refuse to wear masks has become a daily occurrence, she told BuzzFeed News. But one of the customers she encountered on Thursday was a little different.

At her store, cashiers have been directed to tell a manager or supervisor if a customer isn't wearing a mask, per store requirements. In this case, it was two women wearing large badges that said "FTBA." "I went up to them like, 'Hey, in order to be inside the store you’re required to wear a mask,'" said Chavez. "They told me, 'No, we’re not required to wear a mask.'"

That's when one of the women launched into a spiel about how they were from the "Freedom To Breathe Agency" as her companion took out her phone to record the exchange. The woman, identified as the FTBA's founder, Lenka Koloma, said they were "making sure that people's constitutional rights, civil and federal laws are not broken." "You personally need to take this to your manager because you personally can be sued for this, OK?" Koloma told Chavez while handing her a piece of paper. "You are putting yourself into major legal liability — you personally," Koloma added. Chavez said the paper stated she could face legal action for telling people to wear masks. "The piece of paper they gave me was basically telling me I could go to prison for up to 3 to 5 years and I could get fined up to 10,000 dollars for telling them to wear a mask if I’m not a doctor," she said. Koloma and the other woman left after the exchange shown in the TikTok. "They weren’t there to shop," said Chavez. "They honestly were probably just waiting for somebody to come up to them and ask them to wear a mask so they could do this." The video now has more than 1.2 million views on TikTok, and even more on Twitter.

The "Freedom To Breathe Agency" has drawn attention before for its stunts and was even the subject of a warning from the Department of Justice. The group — which is not a real governmental agency — had been distributing "face mask exempt" cards that claimed the holder was exempt from wearing a mask "under the Americans with Disability Act," a misspelling of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). "Denying access to your business/organization will be also reported to FTBA for further action," the cards said.

Department of Justice