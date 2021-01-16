Far-Right Troll "Baked Alaska" Has Been Arrested For The Coup Attempt At The Capitol

His livestream of the insurrection, which showed the faces of many of the rioters, may be the reason many of them are being identified and arrested.

Samuel Corum / Getty Images

Far-right internet troll Tim Gionet, better known as Baked Alaska, was arrested Friday for his role in the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol. Gionet was arrested by the FBI on charges of "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority" and "violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds," a criminal complaint obtained by BuzzFeed News shows. Gionet (who briefly worked for BuzzFeed years ago) livestreamed the Jan. 6 attack on Congress on DLive, a streaming platform popular with right-wing extremists, and at one point turned the camera to show his face. “We are in the Capitol Building, 1776 will commence again," he said on video, the court documents state.



Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and neo-nazi loser Baked Alaska both live-streamed from Pelosi's office after storming the capitol. Neither have been arrested. Twitter: @nathanTbernard

Despite participating in the coup attempt — including shouting anti-Semitic and QAnon dogwhistles, and encouraging others to remain in the building — he at one point identified himself as a member of the media to responding police officers and asked them where he should go. He then accused one of the officers of shoving him, though "no shoving can be seen on the video," the records state. “You’re a fucking oathbreaker you piece of shit,” Gionet then said to an officer. Court documents also state that Gionet said on camera, “Occupy the Capitol let’s go. We ain’t leaving this bitch.” His livestream may be the reason many of the Capitol rioters have been and will be discovered by law enforcement, Vice reported. The FBI is using Gionet's video to help identify the people who were there, and has asked the public to assist in tracking them down.

50/ "America first!" shouts Neo-Nazi livestreamer Baked Alaska from inside a Senate office. "I told you to trust the plan," he says, referencing the QAnon conspiracy theory recently mainstreamed by the GOP. Twitter: @AntiFashGordon