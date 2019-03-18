The Suspected Killer Of The Gambino Family Mob Boss Scrawled "MAGA Forever" On His Hands In Court

The suspected killer of Gambino crime family mob boss Francesco "Frankie Boy" Cali flashed a series of messages scrawled on his hands while in court Monday, including "MAGA forever."

Anthony Comello, 24, was arrested Saturday for allegedly shooting Cali in front of his Staten Island home. The New York Police Department said it responded to Cali's home that evening on a report of an assault and found Comello shot multiple times in the torso. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Initially thought to be tied to mob activity, police now believe the shooting may have been over a dispute about Comello's romantic interest in one of Cali's relatives, according to the New York Times.

Comello is currently being held at the Ocean County Jail in New Jersey, according to prison records. He was reportedly arrested at his family's vacation home in Brick, New Jersey.