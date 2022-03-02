African Students Said They’re Facing Racism On Trains And Buses While Trying To Flee Ukraine

Many African students who studied in Ukraine said they’re facing racial discrimination during their terrifying journeys fleeing Russia’s attacks, often struggling to find a way out of the country.

BuzzFeed News heard from two Nigerian students who said they were subjected to racial slurs on a train and were violently thrown off it by Ukrainian police officers who pulled a gun on them. A student from Sierra Leone said that she and her companions were not allowed to board a train headed to the border despite having tickets. And a student from Liberia said she was forced to spend two days in the cold without food and shelter at the Ukrainian border after guards refused to let her and other people of color board buses taking refugees across to Poland.

The Ukrainian government has dismissed allegations of racial discrimination against foreign students as “Russian disinformation.” But there have been several reports on social media and in news outlets about international students being subjected to indifferent and inhumane treatment by local law enforcement as they try to escape Russian President Vladimir Putin’s lethal attacks.

There is a wide-scale humanitarian disaster underway in Ukraine. People are dying and suffering terrible injuries in the attacks, and about 660,000 Ukrainians currently are being displaced. It has left hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens stranded at train stations without food and water. And many foreign students are experiencing similar hardships and are also enduring racist treatment during the journey.

Geneva Igwama, a 25-year-old medical student from Nigeria, told BuzzFeed News through WhatsApp voice notes on Monday that police violently removed him and dozens more Black students from a train headed to Poland.

“Right now I feel so disappointed in Ukraine,” Igwama said, “because in such a situation they were still able to show their racist behavior.”

Igwama had planned to take a train from the capital city of Kyiv, transfer in Lviv, and make his way to Poland. At the station in Kyiv, which was packed with crowds of people desperate to get out, attendants said only women and children would be allowed on — but that didn’t seem to include all women, according to Igwama, who said they “refused Blacks, even the ladies, to enter.”

Seeing that a number of men were sneaking onto the train anyway, Igwama said he and many of the other medical students boarded. During the trip, Igwama said, a small group of Ukrainian women began yelling at them unprovoked, calling them “monkeys” and telling them to “go back to Africa.”

When Igwama and his group arrived in Lviv and boarded the next train on Feb. 25, he said that Ukrainian police officers got on and began trying to shove him off the train.

A video Igwama shared with BuzzFeed News appears to show the encounter between him and a police officer on the train. Igwama said the officers began beating him and slamming his head into the metal door of the train car. In the video, Igwama can be heard asking the officer, “What did I do to you?”