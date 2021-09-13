A Backup Singer Said She Walked In On R. Kelly Having Sex With Aaliyah When She Was A Teenager

A woman who worked as a backup singer for Aaliyah in the early ’90s testified in court on Monday that she walked in on R. Kelly having sexual contact with the young singer when she would have been just 13 or 14.

The woman, who was identified only as Angela in court, said she and the other backup singers had been in a hotel in Washington, DC, while on tour and snuck up to the tour bus to play a prank on Kelly. She cracked open the bus door, she said, and was shocked to see Kelly performing oral sex on Aaliyah.

She closed the door abruptly and never spoke to Kelly about what she allegedly saw.

Angela first met Kelly in 1991, when she was an aspiring singer between the ages of 14 and 15. Another high school–aged girl, Tiffany, brought her to Kelly’s apartment in Chicago, where two other teenage girls were present, along with three of Kelly’s adult male associates. At one point, Angela said, Kelly had each of them come into another room, one by one. When Angela entered the room, she found the three other girls standing in the room, some of whom were removing their clothes.

“He asked me to climb on top of him,” Angela said.

She said she asked if he had a condom, to which he said he did not, but he put on a condom Angela had with her. She and Kelly then had intercourse, she said. Kelly also had sexual contact with all three other girls during the encounter, Angela said.