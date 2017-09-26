BuzzFeed News

This Couple Had The Best Response When They Found Out Their Photos Were Stolen By A Twitter Account

"We are LESBIANS."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on September 26, 2017, at 5:51 a.m. ET

This is Alexa Willis, 17, and her girlfriend Noemi, 19.

This is Alexa Willis, 17, and her girlfriend Noemi, 19.

The two live in Austin, Texas, and have been together for over a year. Noemi asked that her last name not be used.

"Ever since I first met her, I fell in love," Alexa told BuzzFeed News. "And I know this girl is the one for me."
In April, Alexa and Noemi ordered personalized debit cards with their photos on them, "so we always think about each other's needs when it comes to spending our money," Alexa said.

my gf n i got customized debit cards💞
juice @juiceblends_

my gf n i got customized debit cards💞

A photo of the cards went viral after Noemi tweeted it, with many calling it "goals" and "the cutest shit I've ever seen," as Twitter is wont to do.

On Saturday, popular Twitter account @Relationship — which frequently reposts viral tweets without attribution — stole Noemi's tweet.

...except they changed one teeeeeensy thing.

People on Twitter were very quick to call that shit out.

Alexa said she found out about the tweet when someone tagged her in it, and it made her upset that those kinds of Twitter accounts "are so heteronormative and couldn't take into consideration it was two girls."

So she decided to set the record straight.

Twitter: @lexababy_

Naturally, a lot of collective screaming ensued.

LMAO BITCH https://t.co/mxxUW6EpMD
lonely @rosebudsjdb

LMAO BITCH https://t.co/mxxUW6EpMD

THE NOISE I LET OUT... I CANT STOP SCREAMING https://t.co/HXDfWD1Ewy
deaf scrub nova @reynaramjrez

THE NOISE I LET OUT... I CANT STOP SCREAMING https://t.co/HXDfWD1Ewy

And now people are dragging the hell out of @Relationship.

Why y'all be lying! Leave her n her gf be. 🙄 https://t.co/R2wpTatxKW
FullEffect @FullEffect102

Why y'all be lying! Leave her n her gf be. 🙄 https://t.co/R2wpTatxKW

lmao why do hetero ppl do this https://t.co/OcA15Ywyr8
виктор никифоров ⛸❄️ @emelynshaharir

lmao why do hetero ppl do this https://t.co/OcA15Ywyr8

This what happens when wack ass accounts find shit on the internet https://t.co/Bf2s7JaaKI
Matt M. @Demigod_Moreno

This what happens when wack ass accounts find shit on the internet https://t.co/Bf2s7JaaKI

The @Relationship account has not acknowledged Alexa's little correction, or responded to BuzzFeed News. But Alexa has something she'd like to say to the account owner.

"[It's] very sad to know people don't consider that there ARE gay couples, and it was obvious it was two girls," she said.

"I would ask the owner of the account why they thought changing it to boyfriend was so important," she said. "And what did they think they would get out of it?"
