We're Not Gonna Know Anything For Hours, So Here Are Some Funny Fake Electoral Maps People Are Making On Twitter

"An electoral map if Biden wins every state containing area codes where Ludacris claimed to have hoes."

By Julia Reinstein

Picture of Julia Reinstein Julia Reinstein BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 3, 2020, at 2:47 p.m. ET

Ah, you're doomscrolling too? You're certainly not alone. Maybe if we all just keep refreshing Twitter, we'll get the election results sooner.

But if that doesn't work, here's a bit of levity: people on Twitter are making their very own electoral maps, and they're pretty damn funny.

Pumpkin Spice 1 @toriimacdaddy

the map if biden wins every state where taylor swift didn't have a marvellous time ruining everything
matteo @matteopng

The map if Biden wins every place referenced in the 3rd verse of Beez in the Trap by Nicki Minaj
👨🏼‍💻 @kingshitbby

Electoral map, where every state mentioned in a Red Hot @ChiliPeppers song votes Biden/Harris (275 Biden, 263 Trump)
Kirkland Signature @pera

Some of them are looking like big sweeps!

the map when the president only wins the states mentioned in the hit 2009 song “Home” by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros
Andrew Pericak @andrewpericak

My electoral map prediction #elections #Election2020
Clifford the Big Red Nationalist @cliffordtbrn

electoral map if biden wins every state sufjan stevens said he would write an album about
eugene @eug1998

Electoral map if America got a zit
Genial Black Man @trecoolx

As a light-wash fan, I have to call this projection into question.

the electoral map if people voted their jean color
Derek Guy @dieworkwear

If Biden only wins the states where Sir Mix-a-Lot said "jump on it," there won't be much jumping tonight.
David W. Congdon @dwcongdon

The electoral map if the girl reading this won every state
Jacob Website @JacobWebsite

If @JoeBiden only wins states mentioned in @steadycraig songs, he'll have the largest win in 32 years.
Max Steele @maxasteele

But can you imagine if any of these maps turn out to be right??

here’s the electoral map if it were modeled after Iceland’s flag:
Sam 🔮 @erythromancy

The electoral map if Biden wins all the states where the Boyz II Men want to have sex with their fans according to the 1994 hit 'All Around The World'.
Leonardo Carella 🇫🇷🇦🇹 @leonardocarella

the map if biden wins every state my chemical romance is touring in
gab @gabsaporta

Anyway, this has been an Election Day meme! Now back to doomscrolling. Unless you haven't voted yet, in which case, go do that.

