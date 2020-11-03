We're Not Gonna Know Anything For Hours, So Here Are Some Funny Fake Electoral Maps People Are Making On Twitter
"An electoral map if Biden wins every state containing area codes where Ludacris claimed to have hoes."
Ah, you're doomscrolling too? You're certainly not alone. Maybe if we all just keep refreshing Twitter, we'll get the election results sooner.
But if that doesn't work, here's a bit of levity: people on Twitter are making their very own electoral maps, and they're pretty damn funny.
Some of them are looking like big sweeps!
As a light-wash fan, I have to call this projection into question.
But can you imagine if any of these maps turn out to be right??
Anyway, this has been an Election Day meme! Now back to doomscrolling. Unless you haven't voted yet, in which case, go do that.
