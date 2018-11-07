These Are The Trumpiest Congressional Districts in America

Democrats may have retaken control of the House, but Tuesday’s midterms also showed that Donald Trump’s 2016 election wasn’t a fluke — and that his supporters will show up to vote for Republicans.

And while some of the election’s Trumpiest candidates — such as New York’s Claudia Tenney and Iowa’s Steve King — lost or underperformed, other Republican candidates continued to surf the crest of 2016’s wave, even if they were building on their own previous success.

To identify the congressional districts where Trump’s base remains particularly strong, BuzzFeed News analyzed data from this year’s midterms and the three previous presidential elections. Specifically, districts where:

Trump beat Clinton in 2016

Trump won at least 5% more of the vote than McCain in 2008 and Romney in 2012

The Republican House candidate won in 2018

The Republican House candidate didn’t underperform Trump by more than 3 percentage points

The districts span 10 states, nearly all east of the Mississippi. Incumbent candidates won them all. Some — like Alabama’s 4th District, where Rob Aderholt and Trump each won 80% of the vote — are Solo-cup red states that managed to go even redder than for Romney or McCain. In others, the Trump and his party’s House candidate simply won where Romney and McCain couldn’t.