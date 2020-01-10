Did You See This: Alex Trebek’s 2020 Goal! Plus, Royal Family Drama

Catch up on all the stories we can't stop talking about from Did You See This?

Between the Royal Family and the Golden Globes, we've had plenty of drama this week. Plus, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is kicking off the new year with an amazing goal for 2020. Keep scrolling for full episodes on the stories that dominated our feed this week. Alex Trebek sets a heartwarming goal for 2020! Fans are loving the Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time tournament, but host Alex Trebek gave us one more reason to smile with a New Year's message for Rep. John Lewis after the congressman announced his cancer diagnosis. "I think I might try to get on Jeopardy!" comedian Anna Roisman said. "Just to give Alex a hug."

Meghan and Harry’s Royal announcement sets the internet on fire! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their intention to take a step back from royal life, but it looks like the rest of the royal family may not be on the same page as them. “That means they can adopt somebody who’s outside of the Royal Family, so it’s like hi, hi,” comedian Devon Walker joked. “I can do like a big brothers program with their son, I think it’s gonna be good, I think we can do something.”

People from all over the world found ways to help Australian bushfire relief efforts As Australia continues to battle devastating fires, efforts have sprung up around the globe to help in many different ways. The Animal Rescue Craft Guild has been hard at work knitting pouches, mittens and more for thousands of animals injured by the fires. Meanwhile, one model estimates she’s raised about $1 million by exchanging nude photos for donations, though BuzzFeed News has not been able to verify that number. Bindi Irwin reflected on her father’s legacy as her family works to save animals injured in the fires. “I know that his spirit lives on through our conservation work and I hope together we can make him proud,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Golden Globes gave us plenty to talk about... Ricky Gervais’ scathing takedown of “woke” Hollywood, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s awkward message for Barack Obama, and Tom Hanks’ terrible poker face had our chat buzzing about the Golden Globes. “Ricky Gervais was the perfect person to host the Globes,” BuzzFeed Pop Culture writer Morgan Murrell told the chat. “He said everything that people were thinking but were afraid to say, and his delivery was perfect.”

The adorable “Narwhal” puppy finds a forever home... A puppy that went viral for having an extra tail on its head is no longer up for adoption — because the animal rescue that took in the adorable furry friend decided to keep him! “Growing up, we had a dog that we got from a shelter who was special, but he just barked at chair legs,” comedian Charlie Bardey told the chat.“So…sort of less cute actually.”