So Much Has Changed Since That Famous '90s Viagra Ad Starring Bob Dole

Long before advertisements for male sexual dysfunction medications featured attractive couples holding hands in separate bathtubs on serene beaches, Pfizer tapped the 74-year-old former Senate majority leader to pitch its new drug with an earnest approach at breaking down the stigma around erectile dysfunction.

“You know, it’s a little embarrassing to talk about ED,” Dole said in the ad. “But it’s so important to millions of men and their partners.”

The wonder drug was a hit with men dealing with erectile dysfunction, but it only treated that one specific problem in the bedroom. Women with lower sex drives were left without any medical solution to their problems.

That Literally Happened! spoke to OB-GYN and author Dr. Jen Gunter about the release of Viagra and the dilemma faced by some women after the drug hit the market. “Another benefit of Viagra, for me, is that it made it OK to publicly talk about a sexual problem, which is really important,” said Gunter, who wrote The Vagina Bible. “The downside is the conversation seemed to stop with the problem for men and didn’t continue for, you know, 'Hey, there is another 50% of the population who also wants to have sex.'”

Gunter categorized women’s reactions to the drug into three different groups: those who were relieved they could have sex with their partner again, those who were less enthused with the news, and those who still had issues left unaddressed by the male wonder drug. She paraphrased one reaction women had to Viagra: “I’m postmenopausal and if I’m going to have this kind of sex, I need to get on some kind of treatment so I can have the kind of sex I want to have with my partner.” Gunter also took issue with sexual dysfunction drugs currently on the market being described as the “female Viagra.”

