Univision To Buy Gawker Media For $135 Million

The bankrupt network has found a buyer after its clash with Hulk Hogan and Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel.

Univision Communications will buy the bankrupt Gawker Media network for $135 million dollars.



As first reported by Recode, Univision, known for its Spanish language television station of the same name, has won the auction to buy the distressed property, beating out a $90 million bid from Ziff Davis.

Gawker Media declared bankruptcy in June following a $115 million judgment against it in a violation of privacy lawsuit brought by former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan and funded by billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel.