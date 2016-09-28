BuzzFeed News

These Are The Top 10 Reasons For The Decline And Fall Of BlackBerry

Today, BlackBerry announced that it will no longer make hardware. Here's the definitive history of the once-dominant smartphone's downfall.

By Joseph Bernstein and Mat Honan and John Paczkowski

Posted on September 28, 2016, at 11:36 a.m. ET

1.

This is the original iPhone, a leading smartphone.
Apple

2.

This is the iPhone 3G, which added 3G capabilities to the original iPhone smartphone.
Apple

3.

Here is the iPhone 3GS, which added more speed to the iPhone 3G.
Apple

4.

This is an image of the iPhone 4, the next in the series of the iPhone smartphone line. It had a new, better screen and was faster than its predecessor, the iPhone 3GS.
Apple

5.

This is the iPhone 4s, which added a virtual assistant named &quot;Siri&quot; to the Apple iPhone product line. The 4s is considered a very good iPhone.
Apple

6.

The iPhone 5, pictured here, was better than the iPhone 4s.
Apple

7.

The Apple iPhone 5s came out in 2013 and was quite popular with the users of smartphones.
Apple

8.

This iPhone is the iPhone 6. It was also better than the previous iPhone, yet not as good as more recent iPhones.
Apple

9.

Above: the Apple iPhone 6s.
Apple

10.

The iPhone 7, from Apple, comes in multiple shades of black.
Apple

