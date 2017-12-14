The iMac Pro Is Here, And It Is Not For Sending Email To Your Aunt

This is a computer for people who are winning at capitalism and the people who work for them.

Who needs a $5,000 iMac?



That's a question consumers will get to decide starting today, as Apple releases the first ever iMac — the iconic all-in-one personal computer — with a "Pro" in the name, designating higher specs aimed at demanding professional applications and, of course, a higher price.

And it's a question Apple started to answer as broadly as possible Wednesday, when it showed off the new computer and a suite of the nifty and nimble things it can do at the TriBeCa loft space that it rents, like the college-age son of a shipping magnate.

Look, I can attest, the iMac Pro can do a lot.

Thanks to its very spiffy new graphics processor, it can render tens of millions of polygons really, really fast, as demonstrated by duly impressed employees of firms that make the modeling software behind major Hollywood blockbusters and Fortune 500 ads; 3D medical imaging software; and architectural rendering software.

It can run three virtual iOS machines — the computers-within-the-computer that developers test their software on — simultaneously without losing any speed, thanks to a CPU so loaded down with processing cores that it resembles the abdominals of a dehydrated muscular person. Clearly, Apple, which said that over 60% of all the coding on the repository GitHub happens on its devices, wants to make developers feel appreciated.

And the iMac Pro is effortlessly compatible with the kind of gear — HR platforms like Vive — that the fancy workers of the future will use to do things like sketch race cars and sneakers in 3D with their hands. With their hands! The cofounder of a London company called Gravity Sketch did just that and it was really freaking awesome. Then a journalist (not me) tried, and, well, learning curves are real.

"Children pick it up, no problem," said the cofounder.