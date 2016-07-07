How To Tell If Your Hoverboard Is At Risk Of Exploding

Remember hoverboards?



Those two-wheeled, self-balancing scooters, of disputed origin, made by the millions in China, sold by everyone and their mother (and Soulja Boy, unsuccessfully)? The ones that appeared last summer and seemed to disappear just as quickly?

Well, even if you don't, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission does. Yesterday, the organization announced the recall of over 500,000 of the devices, made by 10 companies, because of concerns about overheating. According to a press release, these boards pose a risk of "smoking, catching fire, and/or exploding."

Worried that you might be riding one of the bad boards? Here's a site that will tell you if you should send yours back.