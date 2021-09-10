Why A Facebook Watchdog Group Is Cheering A Law That Could Hurt Journalists

The Real Facebook Oversight Board wants content moderation, and it wants it now. What happens when journalists are targeted?

Samir Hussein / Getty Images for the Business of Fashion Carole Cadwalladr

In the extended universe of the techlash, the Real Facebook Oversight Board presents itself as the Avengers. The members of the group, described on its website as a “‘Brains Trust’ to respond to the critical threats posed by Facebook’s unchecked power,” were summoned from the four corners of the internet by Carole Cadwalladr, the activist British journalist who broke the Cambridge Analytica scandal. (The group is not affiliated with Facebook and was started last year in confusingly named opposition to Facebook’s creation of its official Oversight Board, or, colloquially, “Facebook Supreme Court.”) They include some of the biggest names and loudest voices in the movement to hold tech platforms accountable for their influence: people like Shoshana Zuboff, who invented the idea of “surveillance capitalism”; Reed Galen, a cofounder of the conservative anti-MAGA super PAC the Lincoln Project; Roger McNamee, the early Facebook investor who has been publicly critical of the company; Yaël Eisenstat, the ex-CIA officer and former head of election integrity operations for political ads at Facebook; and Timothy Snyder, the Yale historian of fascism. So it was strange to see this superteam on Wednesday cheerleading a decision from the Australian High Court (the country's version of the Supreme Court) that does nothing directly to check Facebook’s power while harming the interests of the press:

BOOM💣💣💣 Media companies in Australia can be held responsible for defamatory comments left on their social media pages by members of the public, the country’s High Court has ruled https://t.co/5y7UHEfTNv via @Verge Twitter: @FBoversight

The 5–2 decision, which came down earlier this week, lays the foundation for defamation suits against Facebook users for comments left on their pages. That means Australian news organizations — and potentially all Australians on social media, though it’s unclear for now — could be responsible for defamatory comments left under their posts on the platform, even if they aren’t aware the content exists.

To avoid lawsuits, these newsrooms may have to shut down comments on their Facebook pages or shift resources from newsgathering to fund content moderation on a massive scale. That’s about as far from the United States’ permissive legal regime for internet content — the one many critics of social media’s influence loathe — as it gets. This is, as Mike Masnick wrote for Techdirt, “the anti-230,” Section 230 being the controversial part of the Communications Decency Act which, with a few exceptions, protects websites from being sued in the United States for content created by its users. “It says if you have any role in publishing defamatory information, you can be treated as the publisher.” The ruling, meanwhile, says nothing about Facebook’s liability for hosting defamatory content. The Real Facebook Oversight Board only wrote one word in response to the news, “BOOM,” followed by three bomb emojis. But that one word is revealing, not just of a mindset among some tech critics that removing unwanted content inherently creates a positive impact, but of the reality that the interests of journalists are not always aligned — as has largely been assumed — with the most prominent critics of the platforms.

"Every major internet company now has a group of haters who will never be satisfied."