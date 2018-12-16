Guatemalan Girl's Father's Version Of Their Trip To The US Raises Questions About Border Patrol's Account

EL PASO, TEXAS — Jakelin Caal’s father Saturday denied Trump administration claims that his daughter, who died in Customs and Border Patrol custody, “had not eaten or consumed water for several days,” insisting that she had been eating and drinking water and had shown no signs of ill health prior to being taken into custody by CBP agents.

In a statement provided to the press Saturday, attorneys for Caal’s father, Nery Gilberto Caal, also rejected allegations that he and his daughter had spent days in the desert south of the New Mexico border.

“Jakelin had not been crossing the desert for days. Jakelin’s father took care of Jakelin — made sure she was fed and had sufficient water,” the lawyers said in the statement, adding that the Caals “sought asylum from the Border Patrol as soon as they crossed the border.”

The attorneys also warned federal officials not to engage in “further speculation about her cause of death … [arguing] premature and inaccurate statements undermine the integrity of the investigation.”

Caal died Dec. 8 after being taken into custody Dec. 6 in a remote part of the New Mexico border.

Although earlier this week CBP blamed Caal’s death on dehydration and shock, it’s unclear what those claims are based on, said Ruben Garcia, executive director of Annunciation House, a nonprofit group in El Paso that assists asylum seekers and that has taken in Caal’s father.

“One of the things we’re very concerned about is that there is much that is being reported that we have questions about and have problems with,” Garcia told reporters during a news conference Saturday.

Garcia pointed out that neither the El Paso County Medical Examiner nor Providence Children’s Hospital, which treated Caal, have released any information on her health or cause of death.