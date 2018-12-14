A 7-Year-Old Girl Died Hours After She Was Taken Into Custody By US Border Patrol Agents

A 7-year-old girl from Guatemala suffering from dehydration died hours after she and her father were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents at the US–Mexico border last week, a Guatemalan consulate official told BuzzFeed News.

The girl and her 29-year-old father, identified by the AP as Jackeline Caal and Nery Caal respectively, were part of a group of 163 people who crossed the border illegally and approached agents on the night of Dec. 6 near Lordsburg, New Mexico, to surrender.

About eight hours after being taken into US Border Patrol custody, the girl began to have seizures and was found to have a body temperature of 105.7 degrees, prompting officials to call emergency medical responders and fly her to a hospital in El Paso, Texas, a US Customs and Border Protection spokesman said. She died less than 24 hours later.



"It's always regrettable when someone dies, but it's even worse when it's a child," Guatemalan General Consul Tekandi Paniagua told BuzzFeed News.

CBP officials confirmed several details of the girl's death to BuzzFeed News, adding that the trip north for migrants exposes them not only to the natural elements, but to drug cartels, human smugglers, and other risks.

"As we have always said, traveling north is extremely dangerous," a spokesman with the Department of Homeland Security said. "Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and the best efforts of the medical team treating the child, we were unable to stop this tragedy from occurring."

According to a CBP report sent to Democratic congressional staffers, the girl appeared to not have eaten or drank water for several days. The news was first reported by the Washington Post.

CBP officials did not release details of the girl's death last week, until it provided them to the Post.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Friday that the girl's death was "heart-wrenching."



"You know this is just a very sad example of the dangers of this journey. This family chose to cross illegally," she told Fox News.

"What happened here was that they were about 90 miles away from where we could process them. They came in such a large crowd it took our Border Patrol folks a couple times to get them all," she said. "We gave immediate care. We’ll continue to look into the situation, but again, I cannot stress enough how dangerous this journey when migrants choose to come here illegally.”

According to the report sent to congressional staffers, the hospital's initial findings for the girl's cause of death were septic shock, fever, and dehydration. Results of an autopsy were not expected to be completed for several weeks.