The US Isn’t Ready To Stop Deporting Veterans Just Yet

“The issue of expanding eligibility to broader groups of veterans is something we very much want to do,” Veterans Affairs Secretary David J. Shulkin told BuzzFeed News, but not until ongoing VA issues are resolved.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus is expected to meet Wednesday with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on a range of immigration policy issues, including efforts to end the deportation of veterans.

The meeting comes as Veterans Affairs Secretary David J. Shulkin in an interview with BuzzFeed News signaled a willingness to consider giving veterans already deported to places like Tijuana, Mexico, access to VA health care services.

Military veterans who aren’t US citizens can be deported if they’re convicted of crimes. One of the biggest problems facing deported veterans is access to basic health care for a variety of problems — including those they may have developed while serving, like post-traumatic stress disorder — and congressional Democrats have called on the VA to take steps to provide them with assistance.

Shulkin, a medical doctor who has made expanding access to VA services a priority for the department, said he is open to finding ways to expand the department’s existing assistance for veterans living abroad, which most deportees don’t have access to. “If we have a lot of people who are in Tijuana, we could certainly take a look at that,” Shulkin said.

Texas Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro on Tuesday told BuzzFeed News it was “encouraging" and said, I hope the VA secretary will send doctors to visit with, examine, and treat the veterans.”

But Castro, part of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus group who will meet with Kelly, said their main priority remains ending the practice of deporting veterans. “These veterans have to be let back into the United States,” Castro said.