Ivanka Trump Was Booed When Talking About Her Father’s Support Of Women At The W20 Summit

She was also asked tough questions about her role in the White House.

Ivanka Trump, who serves as an assistant to her father, President Donald Trump, faced critical questions at the W20 Summit in Berlin on Tuesday, and was booed and hissed at by some audience members when she said that her father was an advocate for women and families.

Trump sat on the panel alongside several other female leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, and tech entrepreneur Juliana Rotich.

The moderator, WirtschaftsWoche's editor-in-chief Miriam Meckel, dove right into the discussion by first asking Trump what, exactly, her role was in the White House.

“The German audience is not that familiar with the concept of a first daughter,” Meckel said. “I’d like to ask you, what is your role, and who are you representing: your father as president of the United States, the American people, or your business?”

“Certainly not the latter,” Trump said, adding that she was still learning about the role in the first 100 days.

Later in the panel, when the conversation turned to the topic of childcare, Trump lauded her father for his support of women and families.

She first spoke about her father’s advocacy of granting American families paid leave, and then said, “He’s been a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive.”

The audience cut her off with a round of boos and hisses.