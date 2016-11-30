Trump To Keep Business, Stay Out Of “Operations"

The president-elect announced that he'd be holding a news conference with his children on Dec. 15.

Donald Trump said in a series of tweets Wednesday morning that he will be removing himself from "business operations" of the Trump Organization in order to focus on the presidency.

While the president-elect said that he would no longer be involved in the business operations, he did not say anything about exiting ownership of the companies, meaning he could still maintain a financial interest.

This personal financial interest in his businesses "will sometimes conflict with the public interest and constantly raise questions," Norman Elsen, President Barack Obama's chief ethics lawyer, and Richard Painter, George W. Bush's ethics lawyer, said in a joint statement Wednesday.

He announced that he would discuss the matter in a news conference alongside his children on Dec. 15.

Although he said it was not mandated by law that he leave the company, he thinks it is "visually important" to not have any conflicts of interest with his businesses.

Last week in an interview with the New York Times, however, he said that the "president can't have a conflict of interest."

"In theory, I could run my business perfectly and then run the country perfectly," he said.

However, as reflected in his tweets Wednesday, Trump said that the presidency is a "far more important task" and he wants to "fully focus" on "making America great again."