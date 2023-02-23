15 Books By Black Authors You Should Read No Matter The Month

Set in the 1950s, this novel follows Ruby Pearsall, who’s on track to become the first in her family to attend college, despite having an emotionally, and oftentimes physically, absent mother. But an unexpected and forbidden love encounter is threatening to keep her from attaining everything she’s working so hard for. Meanwhile, Eleanor Quarles is a student at Howard University who falls in love with William Pride, who’s a part of a wealthy, well-respected Black family. Even with William’s unwavering love and care, Eleanor struggles to fit in with his family. An unexpected pregnancy only adds fuel to the fire. Told through alternating POVs with quite a few heart-dropping moments, this story shows how the two protagonists, faced with life-altering decisions, dream and strive to become more than what their environments make of them.

