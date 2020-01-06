Michelle Williams Gave A Pro-Abortion Rights Speech At The Golden Globes

Michelle Williams on Sunday delivered a blazing speech on abortion rights as she accepted a Golden Globe award, saying she "wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose."

In one of the night's most political speeches, Williams — who accepted her second Golden Globe, this time for FX's Fosse/Verdon — also urged women from "18 to 118" to vote in the 2020 election:

I'm grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I've made, and I'm also grateful to have lived in a moment in our society where choice exists, because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice.

I've tried my very best to live a life of my own making, not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over, sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I carved with my own hand. I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose, to choose when to have my children, and with whom.

When I felt supported and able to balance our lives, knowing as all mothers know that the scales must and will tip towards our children. Now, I know my choices might look different than yours. But thank god, or whomever you pray to, that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours.

So, women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It's what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them. But don't forget, we are the largest voting body in this country. Let's make it look more like us.