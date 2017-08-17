BuzzFeed News

People Are Making Fun Of Confederate Statues On Twitter After Trump Called Them "Beautiful"

"They're not even good statues."

By Jarry Lee

Last updated on August 17, 2017, at 5:17 p.m. ET

Posted on August 17, 2017, at 5:02 p.m. ET

On Thursday, President Trump tweeted that the removal of "beautiful" Confederate statues and monuments across America was ripping apart "the history and culture of our great country" and that their "beauty ... will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!"

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You.....

@realDonaldTrump / Twitter / Via Twitter: @realDonaldTrump
...the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!

@realDonaldTrump / Twitter / Via Twitter: @realDonaldTrump

In response, some people on Twitter began to make jokes about the "beauty" of Confederate statues.

They're not even good statues.

Note: this privately funded statue of Confederate Army member and KKK leader Nathan Bedford Forrest is in Tennessee and on private land.

You could legit make a low-budget horror movie where a statue that looked like this came to life each night

@ryanbeckwith / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ryanbeckwith
please call your congressional rep and tell them not to remove this beautiful statue of confederate president jeffe… https://t.co/wJ4WaUrrVU

@KrangTNelson / Twitter / Via Twitter: @KrangTNelson

(Another note: This tweet is a joke and does not actually depict a statue of Jefferson Davis. Duh.)

Baltimore Pigeons Shocked To Find Beloved Shitting Statues Gone https://t.co/k2wDDrD463

@TheOnion / Twitter / Via Twitter: @TheOnion

Others brought up statues they thought should be preserved instead.

“Sad to see the history &amp; culture of our great country being ripped apart w/removal of our beautiful statues &amp; monu… https://t.co/BuTjmkIRnf

@JohnPoveromo / Twitter / Via Twitter: @JohnPoveromo
TRUMP: We must respect and honor our beautiful statues! STATUE OF LIBERTY:

@McJesse / Twitter / Via Twitter: @McJesse
More Bruce Lee, less Confederacy.

@vijayprashad / Twitter / Via Twitter: @vijayprashad

Or taken down.

Can somebody tear this statue down too? Its not racist or anything just weird

@j_millerworks / Twitter / Via Twitter: @j_millerworks
Disgraceful to allow this statue of Lenin to stand in a free country

@buttpraxis / Twitter / Via Twitter: @buttpraxis

And some jokes just focused on Trump's comments that removing the statues was "ripping apart" American history.

I remember all the history papers I did in school, meticulously citing all the statues I used for information in my bibliography

@JOEL9ONE / Twitter / Via Twitter: @JOEL9ONE
As a historian the hardest part of my job is that I am constantly building statues, as statues are the only way people learn about history.

@libshipwreck / Via Twitter: @libshipwreck
No, see, the racist general statues are just there to help us remember the past, that's why all holocaust memorials are statues of Hitler

@pixelatedboat / Twitter / Via Twitter: @pixelatedboat
Why do you need a statue learn how to read a history book

@MikeFalzone / Twitter / Via Twitter: @MikeFalzone
