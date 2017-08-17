People Are Making Fun Of Confederate Statues On Twitter After Trump Called Them "Beautiful"
"They're not even good statues."
On Thursday, President Trump tweeted that the removal of "beautiful" Confederate statues and monuments across America was ripping apart "the history and culture of our great country" and that their "beauty ... will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!"
In response, some people on Twitter began to make jokes about the "beauty" of Confederate statues.
Others brought up statues they thought should be preserved instead.
Or taken down.
And some jokes just focused on Trump's comments that removing the statues was "ripping apart" American history.
