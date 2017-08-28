Logic Delivered A Powerful Speech About Mental Health At The VMAs

"I believe that we are all born equal, but we are not treated equally and that is why we must fight."

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards was a night of social and cultural messages: Susan Bro announced a foundation that will carry on the legacy of her daughter Heather Heyer, who died protesting hate in Charlottesville; Reverend Robert Mead, a descendant of Robert E. Lee condemned white supremacy; Paris Jackson decried hate; Pink spoke about the importance of expanding the definitions of beauty; and Kesha got emotional while touting the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

The "Praying" singer then introduced Logic, who performed "1-800-273-8255" (the National Suicide Prevention Hotline's number) with Alessia Cara and Khalid while backed by suicide attempt survivors and loss survivors. Following the performance, Logic delivered one of the night's most stirring speeches, which touched upon suicide, racism, sexism, homophobia, and other pressing issues.