A Video Shows A Pennsylvania Police Officer Kneeling On A Man’s Neck During His Arrest

A video that appears to show a police officer kneeling on the neck and head of a man being arrested in Allentown, Pennsylvania, sparked a protest in the city on Saturday.

The video, taken from a car that stopped outside St. Luke’s Hospital-Sacred Heart, shows three police officers restraining the man as a hospital employee stands by and watches.

One of the police officers is seen kneeling on the man’s neck and head while they put him in handcuffs.

"Get off his neck," a woman in the car can be heard saying.

“He can’t breathe,” a man in the car says.

The video was shared on social media by the Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley as well as by Benjamin Crump, the attorney who took on George Floyd's case. Floyd died in May after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck while arresting him, sparking global protests against police brutality.

“@AllentownPolice held down this man’s face to the pavement and then one of its officers placed their knee on his neck!!,” Crump tweeted. “This happened yesterday and is exactly what led to #GeorgeFloyd’s death. We need this officer’s name and badge # NOW.”