8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The George Floyd Protests

Thousands paid their respects this past week in Houston at George Floyd's memorial to honor the man whose killing in police custody sparked outrage against racial injustice in the US. Our first photo story brings together emotional moments from the ceremony and captures the outpouring of love for Floyd and his family. Next, we take to the streets with visuals that capture the sheer scale of demonstrations and travel the globe to show how international communities are marching in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters.

Photographer Shan Wallace takes us on a journey into the vibrant and exciting world of voguing, while Andre D. Wagner captures a beautiful portrait of summertime from the perspective of Black young people today. Our final two stories focus on the coronavirus pandemic with photographer Jabin Botsford documenting the arduous road to recovery for those with COVID-19 and a gallery capturing the extraordinary new normal that none of us could have predicted.

