8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The George Floyd Protests

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on June 13, 2020, at 10:58 a.m. ET

Thousands paid their respects this past week in Houston at George Floyd's memorial to honor the man whose killing in police custody sparked outrage against racial injustice in the US. Our first photo story brings together emotional moments from the ceremony and captures the outpouring of love for Floyd and his family. Next, we take to the streets with visuals that capture the sheer scale of demonstrations and travel the globe to show how international communities are marching in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters.

Photographer Shan Wallace takes us on a journey into the vibrant and exciting world of voguing, while Andre D. Wagner captures a beautiful portrait of summertime from the perspective of Black young people today. Our final two stories focus on the coronavirus pandemic with photographer Jabin Botsford documenting the arduous road to recovery for those with COVID-19 and a gallery capturing the extraordinary new normal that none of us could have predicted.

Don’t forget to also sign up for our BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

"25 Emotional Moments From George Floyd's Memorial in Houston" — BuzzFeed News

David J. Phillip / AP

"These Pictures Show Just How Large the Protests Against Police Brutality Really Are" — BuzzFeed News

Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

"This Is What Black Lives Matter Marches Look Like Around the World" — BuzzFeed News

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

"A Photographer Revisits the Ballroom Scene of Her Youth" — The Cut

Shan Wallace

"City Summer, Country Summer" — The New York Times

Andre D. Wagner

"Hugo Sosa Survived the ICU. But for Coronavirus Patients Like Him, That’s Just the Start of Recovery." — The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images

"Our New Normal, in Pictures" — CNN

Clement Mahoudeau / Getty Images

"26 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Giulia Spadafora / Getty Images


