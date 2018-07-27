Everyone Calm Down, Twitter Is Not Testing An "Edit" Button

The official Twitter communications account posted a GIF of Jim from The Office on Friday, telling the world that the social media platform was not rolling out an "edit" button.

:::rubs eyes::: is that an ... *edit* ... button ... ? @twitter? what have we done to please you?

So apparently Big Blue Mark accounts are (re?)discovering @BetterTDeck and its ""edit"" feature and confusing it with a real Twitter addition https://t.co/7To83q9Fk2 I'm. Okay thanks for the free promotion but I'm dying at the mere chaos 🤣

Damien Erambert, the creator of the Better TweetDeck plug-in, had a laugh at the situation.

He told BuzzFeed News that every few months someone "re-discovers" the extension, which has just over 40,000 downloads according to Chrome's own statistics.

"If anything it proves that the extension has its audience and that it's discrete enough to blend into everyone's workflow. So that's a cool endorsement!" Erambert said. "But I want to apologize to everyone who thought Twitter/TweetDeck actually implemented a real Edit function! I know this has been a "touchy" subject recently."

He agrees with the opinion that an edit button for Twitter would be a bad idea. "And on a personal level I'd honestly prefer to see Twitter working on other issues (harassments, hate speech among others) than to work on an edit button," he said.