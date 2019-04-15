Here Are The Hoaxes And Misinformation About The Notre Dame Fire

Twitter / PrisonPlanet

InfoWars contributor Paul Joseph Watson (who wrote the above story) tweeted a link to video that claims to show Muslim people celebrating the fire. Watson was amplifying content from a far-right personality named Damien Rieu.

Critically, the video in question does not show what people on Facebook were reacting to. It's also difficult to know the religion of each person reacting to a video en mass. So: we really have no idea what was going on here, and there is no proof to back up this claim.