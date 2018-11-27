The Viral Photo Of A Mother Fleeing At The Border Is Now Fodder For More Conspiracy Theories

The iconic photo of a mother running away from tear gas with her twin daughters was immediately subverted online, where it was used by people who spread conspiracies and racist memes.

The photo, taken by Reuters photographer Kim Kyung-Hoon, shows Maria Meza from Honduras, who told BuzzFeed News in an interview that she wanted to protect her children.



“I felt sad, I was scared. I wanted to cry. That’s when I grabbed my daughters and ran,” she said. “I thought my kids were going to die with me because of the gas we inhaled.”



But far-right media used the photo to spread divisive false claims of it being staged. The first claims came to mainstream view on Twitter, where a user posted the photo with some of the people in it circled. This includes two people with cameras who looked to be documenting the tear gas attack and another man running roughly in the direction of the camera.

“Posing as fleeing,” says one caption on the photo with an arrow pointing to a group of people. The text and arrows on the tweeted photo don’t address the tear gas in the picture.

It didn’t take long for the conspiracies targeting asylum-seekers and journalists to make their way to far-right media. Without speaking to either the photographer or the subject, websites embedded conspiratorial tweets under an anger-inducing headline.