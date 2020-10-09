No, The Man Pictured With Charlie Kirk Isn’t A Whitmer Kidnapping Suspect

On Oct. 8, hours after the authorities announced the arrest of 13 men in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a photo purporting to be one of the suspects went viral.

The image showed a short-haired white man with a 5 o’clock shadow giving a thumbs-up next to Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, a leading voice for young Trump supporters. “BINGO,” the caption said.

Although it didn’t directly say that the man was one of the suspects, people on Twitter quickly misconstrued it as such.

“Holy crap,” one man quote-tweeted to his 100,000 followers. “One was a speaker who opened the republican national convention for Trump. The other just got arrested for ploting terrorism and to kidnap the governor of Michigan.”

The statement was false, but it was enough to start a rumor widely amplified on Reddit, Facebook, and Twitter. It even fooled a Washington Post reporter, who retweeted it to his half a million followers. Tens of thousands of people saw the falsehood before the day was out.