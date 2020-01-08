People Are Spreading False And Unverified Information About Iran's Missile Attack On US Bases In Iraq. Don't Be Fooled.
Information on social media includes outdated images and unverified casualty counts.
Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at at least two military bases in Iraq, where US troops are housed, early Wednesday morning local time, the Pentagon said.
BuzzFeed News has compiled a running list of falsehoods and unverified information following the attack.
1. It's too early to tell whether there have been any casualties and, if so, now many. Current reports of casualties are unverified.
2. There are many outdated photos being spread. These are images from 2019, not tonight's attack, according to Google reverse image search.
3. This image is from 2018, not tonight's attack, according to Google reverse image search.
4. This image is from 2017, not tonight's attack, according to Google reverse image search.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
