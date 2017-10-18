Twitter Is Here For The Melania Body Double Conspiracy Theory
We've already been through this with Hillary Clinton.
A false conspiracy theory claiming Melania Trump has a body double has gone viral, getting nearly 100,000 shares on Facebook and becoming a trending US topic on Twitter.
The theory is built on two false claims. The first is that it was somehow strange for President Trump to say that Melania Trump is his wife and that she is "standing right here."
But a Twitter search shows Trump has a habit of clarifying that Melania is, indeed, his wife.
The person who posted this to Facebook also claimed that the woman in the video doesn't look like the first lady. Except, she does.
And there are other photos of Melania from that day that show it's clearly her.
The false claim made the jump to Twitter after user @JoeVargas posted it.
After his tweet went viral, he started promoting his Instagram account and website.
Some people seemed to believe the claim.
But, mostly, Twitter just took the opportunity to make some A+ jokes.
Someone even made a Fake Melania account.
The whole thing is reminiscent of a 2016 conspiracy theory claiming Hillary Clinton had a body double. After that theory went viral, an impersonator of the former first lady even had to say she was not involved.
At least this time around the body double question seems to be much more lighthearted — but still totally false!
