BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Twitter Is Here For The Melania Body Double Conspiracy Theory

news / debunked

Twitter Is Here For The Melania Body Double Conspiracy Theory

We've already been through this with Hillary Clinton.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 18, 2017, at 4:39 p.m. ET

A false conspiracy theory claiming Melania Trump has a body double has gone viral, getting nearly 100,000 shares on Facebook and becoming a trending US topic on Twitter.

Andrea Wagner Barton / Facebook / Via Facebook: Andreawagnerbarton

The theory is built on two false claims. The first is that it was somehow strange for President Trump to say that Melania Trump is his wife and that she is "standing right here."

View this video on YouTube

But a Twitter search shows Trump has a habit of clarifying that Melania is, indeed, his wife.

@realDonaldTrump / Twitter

The person who posted this to Facebook also claimed that the woman in the video doesn't look like the first lady. Except, she does.

Andrea Wagner Barton / Facebook
ADVERTISEMENT

And there are other photos of Melania from that day that show it's clearly her.

Pool / Getty Images

The false claim made the jump to Twitter after user @JoeVargas posted it.

@JoeVargas / Twitter / Via Twitter: @JoeVargas

After his tweet went viral, he started promoting his Instagram account and website.

@JoeVargas / Twitter / Via Twitter: @JoeVargas

Some people seemed to believe the claim.

@treymaister89 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @treymaister89
ADVERTISEMENT
@lexienyc_sue / Twitter / Via Twitter: @lexienyc_sue

But, mostly, Twitter just took the opportunity to make some A+ jokes.

Fake Melania Trump leaving the press conference after securing the bag
Spooky X @XLNB

Fake Melania Trump leaving the press conference after securing the bag

Reply Retweet Favorite
Me: conspiracy theories are stupid Twitter: Donald Trump is going around with a fake Melania stunt double Me:
regina phalange @rhcphaley

Me: conspiracy theories are stupid Twitter: Donald Trump is going around with a fake Melania stunt double Me:

Reply Retweet Favorite
You guys this time I think the conspiracy nuts are on to something here
Glen Weldon @ghweldon

You guys this time I think the conspiracy nuts are on to something here

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Someone even made a Fake Melania account.

Looks like you all figured me out. #fakemelania
Fake Melania @FakeMelania

Looks like you all figured me out. #fakemelania

Reply Retweet Favorite

The whole thing is reminiscent of a 2016 conspiracy theory claiming Hillary Clinton had a body double. After that theory went viral, an impersonator of the former first lady even had to say she was not involved.

@trump2016fan / Twitter / Via Twitter: @trump2016fan

At least this time around the body double question seems to be much more lighthearted — but still totally false!

I don't even care if it's nonsense, the stunt double fake Melania replicant thing is my favourite news story of 2017
Scott @scott_ruminates

I don't even care if it's nonsense, the stunt double fake Melania replicant thing is my favourite news story of 2017

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT