Beyoncé’s "Renaissance" Is Dedicated To Her Uncle Jonny, Who Died From HIV Complications

Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Renaissance, the long-awaited seventh studio album by Beyoncé, is out officially — and fans are ready to release the wiggle.

MISS HONEY ✨🪩✨ @KhalDesi

They need to open Studio 54 back up and raise Andy Warhol up from the dead so he can take my picture this weekend. #RENAISSANCE

Twitter: @KhalDesi

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé wrote on her website, revealing that she created the album over the last three years of the pandemic.

Urethra Franklin III @SpideRhon

If this what Beyoncé was doing in the house the whole quarantine, LOCK US BACK UP!!!!!!

Twitter: @SpideRhon

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment,” she wrote. “A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking, a place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Joshua Chenault @joshuachenault1

Not Beyoncé starting the album off with these muthafuckas ain’t stopping me in Im That Girl 😭 #RENAISSANCE

Twitter: @joshuachenault1

On Wednesday, the album leaked early on certain parts of the internet. Beyoncé thanked fans for waiting for the full release, saying she had never seen anything like it. “I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early,” she wrote. “It means the world to me.”

Ma’Khia Bryant Should Be Alive @kay_suigeneris

I know yall really think we be gassing up Beyoncé but yall she really dont have peers. She is competing with her elders and ghosts.

Twitter: @kay_suigeneris

She announced that this 16-track album is act one of three, so there will be so much more music to come.

Work of Art OUT NOW @Drebae_

Beyoncé.. these transitions, the vocals, the beats, the cocky lyrics. The Vogue elements and this only Act ONE. #RENAISSANCE

Twitter: @Drebae_

The artist gave a special tribute to her Uncle Jonny, who died from complications caused by HIV. “He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album,” she wrote.

Beyoncé dedicated her Vanguard GLAAD Media Award in 2019 to Jonny, the nephew of her mother Tina, calling him “the most fabulous gay man I ever knew” in her speech at the time.

In the song “Heated,” she sings his name, and ends the track with the lyrics “Uncle Jonny made my dress / That cheap spandex, she looks a mess.”

“Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long,” she wrote in her Renaissance announcement. “This is a celebration for you.”

Sisa @TheTitanBaddie

I didn't know i needed Beyonce on a Ballroom beat because Pure/Honey is a c*nty ballroom track down to the lyrics... CHECK MY TECHNIQUE

Twitter: @TheTitanBaddie

For her album, Beyoncé worked with a number of LGBTQ artists. The song “Pure/Honey” is a tribute to ballroom culture, and samples drag queen Moi Renee.

𝐉𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐎𝐑 @WrittenByTerry

Here are a few Black LGBTQ+ artists Beyoncé worked with (or featured) on #RENAISSANCE: Big Freedia TS Madison Honey Dijon Syd Moi Renee MikeQ Kevin Aviance If you don't already know who these people are, Google them and learn your history. 🫶🏿

Twitter: @WrittenByTerry

People have noticed that the transitions between songs are incredible.

Desmond @vincentdesmond_

Beyoncé is an album artist. I’m sorry. WHAT A PROJECT. The transitions. WOW.

Twitter: @vincentdesmond_
justin • renaissance day @justinzdomain

these transitions between every song #RENAISSANCE

Twitter: @justinzdomain
k!m(my) @theadultkim

so basically Beyoncé really said “touch that shuffle button and I’ll murk your ass” because these TRANSITIONS are smoother than good ripe avocado!!!

Twitter: @theadultkim

Some lyrics have stood out to fans, especially in the songs “Heated,” “Energy,” and “Church Girl.”

EYEOFSCOTTIE @eyeofscottie

beyoncé naming a song ‘CHURCH GIRL’ and it having sum of the most freakiest lyrics is soo on brand

Twitter: @eyeofscottie
Amiyah Scott @KingAmiyahScott

Not “Church Girl” is a twerk anthem?!? now Beyoncé

Twitter: @KingAmiyahScott

In her song “Energy,” Beyoncé says, “'Cause them Karens just turned into terrorists," and people were shook.

Sungani ☀️ @TheSungani

Beyoncé really said “cause them Karen’s just turned into terrorists” #RENAISSANCE

Twitter: @TheSungani

“To all of my fans: I hope you find joy in this music, I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle ha!” she wrote. “And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

