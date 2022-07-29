The artist gave a special tribute to her Uncle Jonny, who died from complications caused by HIV. “He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album,” she wrote.



Beyoncé dedicated her Vanguard GLAAD Media Award in 2019 to Jonny, the nephew of her mother Tina, calling him “the most fabulous gay man I ever knew” in her speech at the time.

In the song “Heated,” she sings his name, and ends the track with the lyrics “Uncle Jonny made my dress / That cheap spandex, she looks a mess.”

“Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long,” she wrote in her Renaissance announcement. “This is a celebration for you.”