People On Twitter Are Reacting To Beyoncé's Album Leak

"don't listen to leaks of 'renaissance' — beyoncé needs the money because she quit her job!"

By
Steffi Cao
by Steffi Cao

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Beyoncé

Beyoncé's new album was reportedly leaked on Wednesday, hours before the scheduled release time at midnight on Thursday, according to Variety.

The album, Renaissance, will be Ms. Knowles-Carter's seventh solo studio album. "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," she wrote on Instagram when confirming its release. "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment."

Beyoncé poses in a lime green mini dress surrounded by dancers
Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Social media quickly filled with people freaking out about the leak. Some were in shock given the star's reputation for secrecy and airtight releases. Many urged fans to avoid listening to the non-official clips.

"if you’re listening or spreading those leak you’re not a beyoncé fan end of discussion," one user tweeted.

At any rate, we don't judge. While we wait for the drop, here are some funny tweets about the leak to keep you waiting:

1.

wiLL @willfulchaos

stans opening beyoncé’s lawsuit in the mail after sharing the leak for 10 likes on twitter

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @willfulchaos

2.

koko will MOVE on 29/7 🪩💦 @kokoyonce

Beyonce leak

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @kokoyonce

3.

HoIIand (fan)💛🦉 @YouDaBaddess

Beyoncé Renaissance leak since beyhive wants to play games 🤣

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @YouDaBaddess

4.

JUST IN: Curto @justinmcurto

don't listen to leaks of "renaissance" — beyoncé needs the money because she quit her job!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @justinmcurto

5.

@heyjaeee

I did not wait 6 years for a new Beyoncé album for y’all to try and leak it before it comes out! I will call parkwood personally and get y’all sued

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @heyjaeee

6.

sk @kirkxxs

my mom got a bone to pick with europeans AND beyonce’s label

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @kirkxxs

7.

ᗰᗩᖇᒪᗷ0ᖇ0 ❀ || BEYONCE RENAISSANCE LEAKED @MARLB0R0_666

Church girl by Beyonce leaked

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @MARLB0R0_666

8.

flamin nora @katierpacker

imagine being a love islander and missing Beyoncé’s new album release? I’d sue

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @katierpacker

9.

m a y a @KioshiWarrior

Y’all leakin Beyoncé’s music? Good luck in court ✨

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @KioshiWarrior

10.

Brittany Luse @bmluse

I am not listening to the leak, not out of fidelity but because I know Beyoncé has spies

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @bmluse

11.

Topics in this article