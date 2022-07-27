People On Twitter Are Reacting To Beyoncé's Album Leak

Internet CulturePeople On Twitter Are Reacting To Beyoncé's Album Leak"don't listen to leaks of 'renaissance' — beyoncé needs the money because she quit her job!"By by Steffi CaoBuzzFeed News ReporterPosted 6 hours agoTwitterFacebookLink Beyoncé Beyoncé's new album was reportedly leaked on Wednesday, hours before the scheduled release time at midnight on Thursday, according to Variety.The album, Renaissance, will be Ms. Knowles-Carter's seventh solo studio album. "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," she wrote on Instagram when confirming its release. "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment." Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images Social media quickly filled with people freaking out about the leak. Some were in shock given the star's reputation for secrecy and airtight releases. Many urged fans to avoid listening to the non-official clips."if you’re listening or spreading those leak you’re not a beyoncé fan end of discussion," one user tweeted.At any rate, we don't judge. While we wait for the drop, here are some funny tweets about the leak to keep you waiting: 1. wiLL @willfulchaos stans opening beyoncé’s lawsuit in the mail after sharing the leak for 10 likes on twitter 05:38 PM - 27 Jul 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @willfulchaos 2. koko will MOVE on 29/7 🪩💦 @kokoyonce Beyonce leak 08:44 PM - 26 Jul 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @kokoyonce 3. HoIIand (fan)💛🦉 @YouDaBaddess Beyoncé Renaissance leak since beyhive wants to play games 🤣 04:59 PM - 27 Jul 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @YouDaBaddess 4. JUST IN: Curto @justinmcurto don't listen to leaks of "renaissance" — beyoncé needs the money because she quit her job! 03:27 PM - 27 Jul 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @justinmcurto 5. ✨ @heyjaeee I did not wait 6 years for a new Beyoncé album for y’all to try and leak it before it comes out! I will call parkwood personally and get y’all sued 03:36 PM - 27 Jul 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @heyjaeee 6. sk @kirkxxs my mom got a bone to pick with europeans AND beyonce’s label 05:50 PM - 27 Jul 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @kirkxxs 7. ᗰᗩᖇᒪᗷ0ᖇ0 ❀ || BEYONCE RENAISSANCE LEAKED @MARLB0R0_666 Church girl by Beyonce leaked 09:05 AM - 27 Jul 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @MARLB0R0_666 8. flamin nora @katierpacker imagine being a love islander and missing Beyoncé’s new album release? I’d sue 04:10 PM - 20 Jun 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @katierpacker 9. m a y a @KioshiWarrior Y’all leakin Beyoncé’s music? Good luck in court ✨ 03:28 PM - 27 Jul 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @KioshiWarrior 10. Brittany Luse @bmluse I am not listening to the leak, not out of fidelity but because I know Beyoncé has spies 05:28 PM - 27 Jul 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @bmluse 11. Topics in this articleInternet CulturePop cultureviral momentsSteffi CaoBuzzFeed News ReporterSteffi Cao is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.Contact Steffi Cao at steffi.cao@buzzfeed.com.Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here